8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.7 Billion by the year 2025, SURF will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$18.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$30 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, SURF will reach a market size of US$238.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$182.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Subsea Systems

Subsea Systems: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines (SURF): Largest Product Segment

Subsea Trees Continue to Widen Addressable Market

Subsea Boosting Systems Exhibit Fastest Growth

Sustained Demand for Subsea Separation Systems

Control Systems Make a Cut

Manifolds Remain Highly Relevant

Market for Injection Systems & Compression Systems Continues to Grow

Economic Scenario and its Impact on Subsea Systems Market

EXHIBIT 1: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Subsea Systems: A Consolidated Marketplace

Global Competitor Market Shares

EXHIBIT 2: Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, Flowlines (SURF) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

EXHIBIT 3: Subsea Trees (Production System Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019

EXHIBIT 4: Subsea Boosting Systems (Processing System Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stable Uptrend in World Oil & Gas Sector Amid Soaring Energy Needs: Cornerstone for Growth of Subsea Systems Market

EXHIBIT 5: Top Countries with Proven Reserves of Crude Oil in Billion Barrels for the Years 2014-2019

EXHIBIT 6: Global Crude Oil Demand in Billion Barrels for the Years 2010 through 2019

EXHIBIT 7: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

EXHIBIT 8: North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

Fossil Fuel Consumption Remains Unperturbed Despite Rise of Renewables

EXHIBIT 9: Breakdown World Energy Demand (in %) by Fuel Type for the Years 2019 and 2040

Rising Investments on Offshore Facilities Creates Fertile Environment

EXHIBIT 10: Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration & Production Expenditure Worldwide (in US$ Billion): 2011, 2015 & 2019

EXHIBIT 11: Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration & Production Expenditure Worldwide by Segment (2015-2019): Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Drilling, Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation (EPCI), Life of Field, Offshore Supply Vehicle, and Subsea

Growing Importance of Deep & Ultra Deep Water Hydrocarbon Exploration Instigates Robust Growth

New Offshore Projects Worldwide Prioritize Deep & Ultra Deep Water Exploration

EXHIBIT 12: Breakdown of Global Oil Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the Years 2011, 2015 and 2019

EXHIBIT 13: Subsea Capital Expenditure Worldwide by Depth of Installation (2015 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of CAPEX for Installations at Depth of Below 99 Meters, 100-499, 500-999, 1000-1499, and 1500 Meters and Above

Rise of Sophisticated EOR Technologies Augments Subsea Systems Market

A Glance at Select Chemical EOR Projects Worldwide

Technology Advancements Widen Scope & Span of Subsea Systems

A Brief Review of Technology Innovations in the Subsea Systems Domain

Digitalization and IoT Step-In to Revolutionize Subsea Landscape

Subsea Systems Market: Strongly Influenced by Trends in Oil Prices

EXHIBIT 14: Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Prices (in US$ per Barrel) for Years 2010 through 2019



