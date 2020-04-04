New York, April 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799143/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.7 Billion by the year 2025, Large Enterprises will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$189.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$304.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Large Enterprises will reach a market size of US$272.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$673.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adobe, Inc.

Applied Technologies Internet SAS

Facebook, Inc.

Google LLC

Hootsuite, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy, Inc.

SAS Institute, Inc.

SimilarWeb Ltd.

Splunk, Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Webtrends, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Web Analytics: An Introduction

Categories of Web Analytics

Off-Site Web Analytics Technologies

On-Site Web Analytics

Deployment Models for Web Analytics

Evolving Digital Marketing Landscape Continues to Spur Demand for Web Analytics

Rapid Growth of Digital Advertising and Marketing Presents Opportunity for Web Analytics Market

EXHIBIT 1: Digital Advertising Spending in $ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

EXHIBIT 2: Global Advertising Spending Share (in %) by Medium for 2019 and 2021

Global Competitor Market Shares

EXHIBIT 3: Web Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Exponential Rise in Data Volumes from Business Processes and Need for Effective Use of Unorganized Data Enhances Significance of Web Analytics

Web Analytics Market Poised to Benefit from the Steady Transition towards Data-Driven Businesses

Rapid Growth of Retail E-Commerce Market Boosts Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 4: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 5: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 6: Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019

Increasing Proliferation of Artificial Intelligence in Web Analytics

EXHIBIT 7: Global Big Data and Business Analytics Revenues in US$ Billion: 2015 to 2022

EXHIBIT 8: Percentage of Global Web Pages Served to Mobile: 2010-2022

Cloud Adoption of Web Analytics Gains Traction

Increasing Need for Predictive Analytics Sustains Demand for Web Analytics

Combination of Marketing Automation and Web Analytics Enhances Effectiveness of Digital Marketing Strategies

Potential Opportunities for Web Analytics Market Emerge from Multi-Channel Marketing

EXHIBIT 9: Spending on Multichannel Marketing Initiatives: % of Multichannel Budget Allocated by Channel

EXHIBIT 10: Challenges Confronting Implementation of Multichannel Marketing Campaigns (%)

With Social Media Platforms Growing in Prominence for Digital Marketers, Social Web Analytics Poised to Record High Growth

EXHIBIT 11: Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019

EXHIBIT 12: Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

Emergence of Mobile Devices as a Promising Digital Advertising Platform Augurs Well for Mobile Web Analytics Market

EXHIBIT 13: Increased Spending on Mobile Advertising Propels Mobile Web Analytics Market: Global Mobile Advertising Spending in $ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 14: Increasing Proliferation of Mobile Devices Translates into High Demand Web Analytics: Smartphone and Tablet PCs Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Open Source Vendors Challenge Commercial Web Analytics Vendors

Quality of Data: A Critical Factor Determining the Effectiveness of Web Analytical Tools

Real-Time Analytics Come to the Fore

Privacy Issues: A Cause of Concern



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

