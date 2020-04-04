New York City, April 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVID-19 & Supply Chain Management – Leadership Livestream with Ian Khan, ASCM, Mr. Supply Chain, IDC, Shipchain & Supply Chain Management Review. The survival of humanity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic depends largely on the state of Supply Chains. This leadership livestream on the future of SCM and a bounce back strategy is a must attend for SCM and Logistics professionals.

When the COVID-19 outbreak started in Wuhan, China, little did we know the global impact of this not just on people and public health but on industries across the board. The global technology industry generates over $5 Trillion per year and is a fast-growing sector with hundreds of millions of professionals working in the sector.

To help understand the impact of COVID-19 on the technology industry, the impact it has created and the path forward to recover, join a FREE Livestream featuring leading experts from within the industry discussing key steps towards regaining industry confidence, ensuring business continuity and what matters the most – how to be there for your stakeholders and communities.

The panelists for this Livestream include

Ian Khan – Technology Futurist & Host of the Leadership Livestream Abe Eshkenazi – CEO of ASCM, the worlds largest Supply Chain Management professional body Daniel Stanton – Mr. Supply Chain – Industry expert and author of supply chain for dummies John Monarch – CEO of Shipchain, a Blockchain based SCM company and has raised over $30M Andrew Meyers – Research Director at IDC Bob Trebilcock– Editorial Director at Supply Chain Management Review

Key Discussion Points

What is the real impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain

Impact on Transportation, Trucking, Airlines, Shipping & Other Transport

Market Outlook for 12-24 Months

Steps for Recovery & Strategy

Resources, Help, Advice

Please Register for this FREE to attend Livestream at https://bit.ly/2yyWvf1

Let us fight against COVID-19 together and stand united as one. Practice Physical Distancing, Unite Socially, Be Safe and Keep others Around you Safe !

E-Mail: ian@iankhan.com Phone: 6478020355