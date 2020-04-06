TORONTO, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the closure of storefront retailers due to COVID-19, online marketplace Cannalogue announced today a new Compassionate Care Program that seeks to provide better access to medical cannabis for all Canadians.



Qualified candidates including first responders, seniors, nurses, teachers, and those facing financial strain due to work shortage/layoffs can enroll in the program to receive selected products at a discount of 20-50%. The doctor-recommended, Health Canada approved products include oils, capsules, and dried flowers from as low as $3.50/gram. As the most inclusive program in Canada, Cannalogue’s Compassionate Care Program is also available to veterans, individuals currently enrolled in a disability, federal or provincial assistance program and Indigenous peoples.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on all Canadians” says President and CEO, Dr. Mohan Cooray. “As a result, we’ve seen an upsurge in cannabis use among patients managing symptoms such as pain, anxiety, difficulty sleeping, and stress – especially from symptoms related to COVID-19 isolation. Cannabis is a natural plant medicine that can be used safely to manage mental health issues without the dependency effects we see from alcohol, opioids or narcotics. During this unprecedented time and without access to storefront retailers, we want to help Canadians receive the products they need,” he says.

Additionally, with limited access to doctors or pharmacists during self-isolation, Cannalogue’s medical staff can assess and provide dosage recommendations over the phone. “Cannalogue is an essential national medical service that Health Canada has confirmed will be fully available to patients during the pandemic. No matter how long we face the challenges of COVID-19, Cannalogue will be here to help,” says Dr. Cooray.

To learn more about Cannalogue’s COVID-19 Compassionate Care Program or to enroll, visit www.cannalogue.ca/compassionate-care .

About Cannalogue :

Based in Toronto, Cannalogue is a rapidly emerging healthcare technology company that received Health Canada's first direct-to-sales licence for medical cannabis. Cannalogue's innovative technology provides a safe, controlled, and cost-effective online marketplace that is globally scalable into all medical cannabis markets. Engineered by physicians, Cannalogue challenges the status quo and advocates on behalf of patients to educate medical professionals and government officials on the safety and benefits of medical cannabis as a viable treatment option to traditional therapies.

