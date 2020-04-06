Valmet Oyj’s press release on April 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EET



Valmet's Interim Review for January – March 2020 will be published on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at approximately 12:00 p.m. Finnish time (EET). The stock exchange release and presentation material in English and in Finnish will be available at that time on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/investors.

Webcast

Valmet will arrange a news conference in English as a live webcast at www.valmet.com/webcasts on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Finnish time (EET). President and CEO Pasi Laine and CFO Kari Saarinen will be presenting the results.

Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

Conference call

It is possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the conference at +44 (0) 2071 928000. The participants will be asked to provide the following conference ID: 3685355. All questions should be presented in English.

The event can also be followed on Twitter at www.twitter.com/valmetir.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the news conference cannot be attended on the spot.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

For media: Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0033

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet’s strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers’ processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet’s net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers’ performance forward – every day. Valmet’s head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

