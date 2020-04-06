SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced the COVID-19 Transplant Registry ( C19TxR.org ).



With the COVID-19 pandemic, there is limited data on the impact on immunosuppressed transplant recipients who acquire the disease. CareDx is supporting the transplant community by running a registry through its OttrCare platform called C19TxR. The registry site will be free to use, open access, and web-based, with a real-time analytics dashboard for users to quickly engage in best practices for COVID-positive transplant patient management.

An international consortium has rapidly come together to centralize global data and insights on transplant patients with COVID-19. For centers interested in participating, go to C19TxR.org for more information.

“We need fast action to centralize and standardize our patient data across all centers in the US and abroad. This international COVID-19 transplant registry offers a unique capability to bring us together with OttrCare as a backbone for data capture and sharing,” said Hannah Valentine, MD, National Institutes of Health.

“An international consortium is critical to get insights on the transplant patient COVID cases. By combining our experiences, we will be able to better manage our patients through this unique and fast-changing pandemic,” said Vassilios Papalois, MD, President of the European Society of Transplantation (ESOT).

“It is great to see CareDx stepping up to help the community in this time of international crisis to support transplantation with C19TxR,” said Dorry Segev, MD PhD, Johns Hopkins. “We have a goal to bring standardization and individualization to transplantation through solutions, and creating a platform to share learnings for COVID-19 openly is essential to help us care for our patients,” said Jeremy Chapman, MD, Editor in Chief Transplantation Journals.

“International transplant clinicians are encouraged to submit patients through the brief data submission. These data will be invaluable in identifying potential strategies to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in solid organ transplant recipients,” said David Axelrod, MD MBA, Chairman Standards Committee American Society of Transplant Surgeons.

