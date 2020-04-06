Dublin, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Signal Processor Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Signal Processor Market size is expected to reach16.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period. The digital signal processor is a specialized microchip or microprocessor, with its structural design customized for the digital signal processing requirements. The objective of DSPs is to identify, filter or constrict unremitting real-world analog signals. Primarily, general-purpose microprocessors can also execute digital signal processing algorithms productively, but dedicated DSPs typically have better power efficiency. As a result, they are more suitable for transferable devices like cell phones due to power consumption constraints.



Significant investment in research, production, and development of digital signal processors are contributing to the growth of the digital signal processor market across the North American countries. Advances in electronics and semiconductor companies that have built low-cost hardware with advanced features and capabilities have led to the growth of the digital signal industry. The digital signal processors market in the Asia-Pacific region has been estimated to proliferate rapidly.



The Asia Pacific is a prominent market for electronics manufacturing and widespread use of digital signal processors in the electronics industry, expected to increase the growth of the digital signal processor market in the region. The European market for digital signal processors is anticipated to show lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high demand for electronics products, which directly leads to the growth of the overall digital signal processor market.



Technological advancements and improvements in wireless infrastructure are the main drivers of the market. In addition, the acceleration in data traffic and the use of technologies like Internet Protocol (IP) cameras for video surveillance are anticipated to drive product demand across the globe. Digital signal processing has evolved as the leading technology for building high-performance communication systems due to the cost advantages it provides.



Recent strategies deployed in Digital Signal Processors Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jun-2019: NXP announced its collaboration with Microsoft to launch the new processor, which was aimed at enhancing the security for IoT applications.

Jun-2019: Toshiba collaborated with Cadence Design Systems in which Toshiba has implemented Cadence Tensilica Vision P6 DSPs in its next-generation automotive SoC to fulfill the functional safety requirements. Vision P6 DSP offers high compute output with low power consumption, strong power ecosystem, and small core area.

Feb-2019: Infineon teamed up with Xilinx for providing scalable power for the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC and RFSoC families. These have the features of the analog-to-digital signal chain supported by the DSP subsystem for the flexible configuration by an analog designer.

Jan-2019: Infineon came into partnership with Sense Photonics, a technology startup engaged in building flash LiDAR systems. The partnership was aimed at delivering the next revolution in LiDAR for industrial robotics, autonomous vehicles, environmental monitoring, and other applications.

Dec-2018: NXP teamed up with Minima Processor to provide ultra-low-power digital signal processing intellectual property solutions. Under the collaboration, Minima offered NXP CoolFlux DSP users' a path that helped them in achieving a near-threshold, lower-energy implementation enabled by its Dynamic Margining IP.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Mar-2018: Analog Devices acquired Symeo GmbH; a company specialized in developing RADAR software and hardware for industrial and automotive applications. The acquisition helped the former company in delivering compelling and comprehensive RADAR solutions to its customers.



Geographical Expansions:



Apr-2018: Analog Devices opened a new headquarter in Bengaluru, India. The new facility was aimed at developing and selling solutions and technologies for industrial, automotive, consumer, healthcare, communications, and Internet of Things, energy, and security markets.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2020: NXP unveiled i.MX 8M Plus application processor that combines the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for advanced machine learning inference at the industrial and IoT (Internet-of-Things) edge. This new product has been launched for expanding its EdgeVerse portfolio. This provides 2.3 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second) with a Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 sub-system running at up to 2GHz; a 3D GPU for rich graphics rendering; and 800MHz Cortex-M7, a high-performance 800 MHz audio DSP for voice and natural language processing, dual camera Image Signal Processors (ISP).

Jan-2020: STMicroelectronics introduced the world's first LoRa system-on-chip (SoC), STM32WLE5 SoC to connect the smart devices with the Internet of Things through using long-distance wireless connections. This SoC helps the product developers in creating devices such as meters, process controllers, trackers, and remote environmental sensors, which helps in managing resources and energy efficiently.

Dec-2019: Qualcomm released Snapdragon XR2 chipset to upgrade its XR1 chipset. The new chipset delivers enhanced performance and its artificial intelligence processing speeds increased by 11 times. The custom version of Qualcomm's low power Hexagon digital signal processor (DSP) inside allows voice support.

Nov-2019: Xilinx extended its automotive-qualified 16 nanometer (nm) family by adding Xilinx Automotive (XA) Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC 7EV and 11EG, two new devices to it. The new devices provide over 650,000 programmable logic cells - and nearly 3,000 DSP slices. These devices deliver the highest programmable capacity, I/O capabilities, and performance.

Oct-2019: Samsung announced the launch of Exynos 990 that brought a new GPU, a significant boost in performance, and support for 120Hz screens.

Apr-2019: Qualcomm unveiled Snapdragon 730, Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 665 for featuring in phones. These devices were aimed at providing enhanced AI experience and powerful gaming experience to the users.

Mar-2019: Broadcom introduced BCM87106, 7nm 100G PAM-4 PHY devices. This device has been designed for hyper-scale cloud networks and data center and provides power efficiency and DSP performance allowing DR/FR/LR/DR4/FR4/LR4 optical modules including QSFP-DD/OSFP/QSFP28 for meeting IEEE and MSA specifications.

Feb-2019: Analog Devices launched SHARC Audio Module (ADZS-SC589-MINI), a software/hardware platform. The module was ideal for multi-channel audio systems, effects processors, MIDI synthesizers, and other DSP-based audio products. This platform facilitated the development, prototyping, and production of different types of digital audio products.

Jan-2019: Texas Instruments released the TMS470 platform of ARM7(TM) family-based general-purpose processors (GPPs). The new processor provides up to 60MHz of performance for general purpose applications such as medical instrumentation, data processing, industrial applications, and consumer electronics.



Companies Profiled

Analog Devices, Inc.

Broadcom, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Xilinx, Inc.

