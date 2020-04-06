ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB), the leading developer of spider silk based fibers, announces that Kim Thompson, the Company’s CEO and Founder, has accepted an invitation to speak at this year’s SynBio Markets conference to be held in Amsterdam, Netherlands beginning November 3rd.



SynBio Markets focus is synthetic biology solutions to commercial and sustainability challenges. The international conference is designed to showcase the most innovative synthetic biology companies.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Mr. Thompson to the conference and have such a leader in innovation as Kraig Biocraft Laboratories joining the speaker lineup in Amsterdam. Building on the successful launch event in 2019 we will once again be connecting synbio investors, academics and innovators to commercial end market customers across a variety of verticals. Across three days it will link science and technology to business and is committed to turning potential into reality and building a better, green world,” said Luke Upton, Editor and Co-Founder of SynBio Markets.

This event brings together stakeholders from across all facets of commercial biotechnology, blending innovators and academia with investors and commercial end market customers. Thompson will be joining an impressive lineup of industry leaders to discuss the commercial opportunities and potential of synthetic biology to reshape and strengthen economies and commercial relationships.

“I am honored to have been selected by SynBio Markets,” said Thompson. “I look forward to the opportunity to share Kraig Labs’ vision and insight on how our technology, and the technological innovations of others in this field, will change the commercial landscape with powerful products and environmentally friendly production methods. We are one of the early innovators in this field and we are proud to have plowed a road which other companies are now following. I want to thank the entire SynBio Markets team for their leadership in organizing this important event.”

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

