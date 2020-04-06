Dublin, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioremediation Market: Focus on Process, Medium, Component, Application, 14 Countries Data, Industry Insights, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2028. Rising public concerns for the safety of the environment and increasing the use of bioremediation techniques are some of the factors promoting the growth of the bioremediation market.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the importance of bioremediation? How the bioremediation process evolved over the centuries?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global bioremediation market?

What was the global bioremediation market size in terms of revenue in 2018?

How is each segment of the global bioremediation market expected to grow during the forecast period between 2019 to 2028 and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2028?

What are the developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

What is the growth potential of the bioremediation market in each region, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World?

Which processes among the two (in-situ and ex-situ) are offered by key players such as Novozymes, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Drylet, LLC, Microgen Biotech Ltd., Organic Biotech Pvt. Ltd. and Probiosphere?

Which component type is expected to dominate the market in 2028?

Which medium type is expected to dominate the market in 2028?

Which application type is expected to dominate the market in 2028?

Which region dominated the global bioremediation market in 2018 and what are the expected trends from each of the regions in the forecast period 2019-2028?



North America is the leading contributor to the global bioremediation market. In 2018, in terms of revenue, the North America bioremediation market was valued $9.66 billion which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period. This double-digit growth can be attributed to the rise in the number of companies such as Altogen Labs, Drylet, LLC, Green Apple Environmental Technologies, and OSEI - Oil Spill Eater International, Corp offering bioremediation services as well as new product launches in the region.



However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region growing with a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period, increasing industrialization and urbanization has resulted in serious environmental pollution problems. Moreover, government initiatives for river conservation through bioremediation and involvement of public-private partnerships for bioremediation activities would drive the growth of the bioremediation technology & services market by 2028.



Market Segmentation

The Global Bioremediation Market can be segmented on the basis of Component, Process, Medium, Application and Region.

North America dominated the bioremediation market and accounted for 36.22% in 2018, and 32.40% during the upcoming year 2028.

Factors contributing to the growth of the North America bioremediation market include the rise in the number of companies offering bioremediation services as well as new product launches in the region.

Asia-Pacific held the second largest contributor for the bioremediation market, due to the increasing industrialization and urbanization has resulted in serious environmental pollution problems. Moreover, government initiatives for river conservation through bioremediation

The global bioremediation market is segmented based on the product (microorganism, instrument, accessories and other consumables, and services), process- in-situ (phytoremediation, bioventing, bioleaching, bioslurping, biostimulation, and bioaugmentation), ex-situ (composting, slurry-phase biological treatment, bioreactor, and landfarming), medium (soil remediation, water remediation, and oilfield remediation), application (agriculture & aquaculture, mining, industrial, oil & gas, municipal, and other applications) and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (Latin America and Middle East & Africa).

By Component, services held 63.82% of the market share in 2018. Instruments held 23.36% of the total market share in 2018 and are expected to grow in the upcoming years. High demand for remediation services for removing the contaminants from soil, oilfield, and groundwater accounts for the market growth of this segment.

By Process, in situ- bioaugmentation segment held the largest market share with 23.09%, the biostimulation segment held the second largest market share with 16.91% in 2018.

By Medium, soil remediation dominated the market in 2018 and held the largest market share with 46.64%. Remediation in the soil is more prevalent because of the increasing number of contaminants found in soil and various techniques of bioremediation are used extensively to treat contaminants in soil.

By Applications, Industrial segment dominated the market in 2018 and held the largest market share with 27.09% and agriculture & aquaculture segment held the second largest market share with 21.18% in 2018. The growth in the industrial segment can be attributed because many contaminants and pollutants are coming from the industrial segment. Industrial waste is a huge source of water pollution, it produces pollutants that are harmful to the environment. Cadmium enrichment of soil associated with industrial pollution. Industrial pollution is due to increased discharge of wastes containing hazardous and carcinogenic contaminants.

