The "Global Bioremediation Market: Focus on Process, Medium, Component, Application, 14 Countries Data, Industry Insights, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2028. Rising public concerns for the safety of the environment and increasing the use of bioremediation techniques are some of the factors promoting the growth of the bioremediation market.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
North America is the leading contributor to the global bioremediation market. In 2018, in terms of revenue, the North America bioremediation market was valued $9.66 billion which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period. This double-digit growth can be attributed to the rise in the number of companies such as Altogen Labs, Drylet, LLC, Green Apple Environmental Technologies, and OSEI - Oil Spill Eater International, Corp offering bioremediation services as well as new product launches in the region.
However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region growing with a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period, increasing industrialization and urbanization has resulted in serious environmental pollution problems. Moreover, government initiatives for river conservation through bioremediation and involvement of public-private partnerships for bioremediation activities would drive the growth of the bioremediation technology & services market by 2028.
Market Segmentation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Overview
2 Market Dynamics
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Impact Analysis
2.3 Market Drivers
2.3.1 Public Involvement for Environmental Protection
2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Bioremediation Techniques
2.3.3 Government Regulations and Initiatives for Environmental Sustainability
2.4 Market Restraints
2.4.1 Intensive Industrialization
2.4.2 Inadequate Disposal of Solid Waste
2.4.3 Excessive Leakage of Organic Compounds
2.5 Market Opportunities
2.5.1 Expanding Research Activities for Bioremediation
2.5.2 Usage of Microorganisms in Different Industries
3 Competitive Landscape
3.1 Key Developments and Strategies
3.1.1 Partnerships and Collaborations
3.1.2 Acquisitions
3.1.3 Awards and Fundings
3.2 Industry Insights
3.2.1 Patent Analysis
3.3 Regulatory Requirements
3.4 Bills, Acts, and Alliances for Bioremediation Solutions
4 Global Bioremediation Market (by Process)
4.1 In situ
4.1.1 Phytoremediation
4.1.2 Bioventing
4.1.3 Bioleaching
4.1.4 Bioslurping
4.1.5 Biostimulation
4.1.6 Bioaugmentation
4.2 Ex situ
4.2.1 Composting
4.2.2 Slurry-Phase Biological Treatment
4.2.3 Bioreactor Treatment
4.2.4 Landfarming
5 Global Bioremediation Market (by Medium)
5.1 Soil Remediation
5.2 Water Remediation
5.3 Oilfield Remediation
6 Global Bioremediation Market (by Component)
6.1 Microorganism
6.2 Instrument
6.3 Accessories and Other Consumables
6.4 Services
7 Global Bioremediation Market (by Application)
7.1 Agriculture and Aquaculture
7.2 Mining
7.3 Industrial
7.4 Oil and Gas
7.5 Municipal
7.6 Chemical Spilling
8 Global Bioremediation Market (by Region)
8.1 North America
8.1.1 North America: Bioremediation Market (by Country)
8.1.1.1 U.S.
8.1.1.2 Canada
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Europe: Bioremediation market (by Country)
8.2.2 Germany
8.2.3 U.K.
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 Italy
8.2.6 Netherlands
8.2.7 Denmark
8.2.8 Rest-of-Europe
8.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC)
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific: Bioremediation market (by Country)
8.3.2 China
8.3.3 Japan
8.3.4 Australia
8.3.5 India
8.3.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
8.4 Rest-of-the-World
8.4.1 Rest-of-the-World: Bioremediation Market (by Country)
8.4.2 Latin America
8.4.3 Middle East and Africa
9 Company Profiles
9.1 Overview
9.2 Novozymes
9.2.1 Company Overview
9.2.2 Role of Novozymes in the Global Bioremediation Market
9.2.3 Financials
9.2.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company
9.2.5 SWOT Analysis
9.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
9.3.1 Company Overview
9.3.2 Role of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. in the Global Bioremediation Market
9.3.3 Financials
9.3.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company
9.3.5 SWOT Analysis
9.4 Drylet, LLC
9.4.1 Company Overview
9.4.2 Role of Drylet, LLC in the Global Bioremediation market
9.4.3 SWOT Analysis
9.5 Microgen Biotech Limited
9.5.1 Company Overview
9.5.2 Role of Microgen Biotech Limited in the Global Bioremediation market
9.5.3 SWOT Analysis
9.6 Probiosphere
9.6.1 Company Overview
9.6.2 Role of Probiosphere in the Global Bioremediation market
9.6.3 SWOT Analysis
9.7 QM Environmental Services Nederland
9.7.1 Company Overview
9.7.2 Role of QM Environmental International Nederland in the Global Bioremediation market
9.7.3 SWOT Analysis
9.8 Shandong Sukahan Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.
9.8.1 Company Overview
9.8.2 Role of Shandong Sukahan Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. in the Global Bioremediation market
9.8.3 SWOT Analysis
9.9 Organica Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
9.9.1 Company Overview
9.9.2 Role of Organica Biotech Pvt. Ltd. in the Global Bioremediation market
9.9.3 SWOT Analysis
9.10 Amalgam Biotech
9.10.1 Company Overview
9.10.2 Role of Amalgam Biotech in the Global Bioremediation market
9.10.3 SWOT Analysis
9.11 Bioscience, Inc.
9.11.1 Company Overview
9.11.2 Role of Bioscience, Inc. in the Global Bioremediation market
9.11.3 SWOT Analysis
9.12 Sarva Bio Remed, LLC
9.12.1 Company Overview
9.12.2 Role of Sarva Bio Remed, LLC in the Global Bioremediation market
9.12.3 SWOT Analysis
9.13 EOS Remediation LLC
9.13.1 Company Overview
9.13.2 Role of EOS Remediation LLC in the Global Bioremediation market
9.13.3 SWOT Analysis
9.14 Biofuture Ltd
9.14.1 Company Overview
9.14.2 Role of Biofuture Ltd in the Global Bioremediation market
9.14.3 SWOT Analysis
9.15 Biodyne-USA, LLC
9.15.1 Company Overview
9.15.2 Role of Biodyne-USA, LLC in the Global Bioremediation market
9.15.3 SWOT Analysis
9.16 Newterra Ltd.
9.16.1 Company Overview
9.16.2 Role of Newterra Ltd. in the Global Bioremediation market
9.16.3 SWOT Analysis
10 Research Scope and Methodology
Companies Mentioned
