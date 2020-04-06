Dublin, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lip Care Products Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Lip Care Products Market size is expected to reach1.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.73% CAGR during the forecast period. Lip care products nurture the lips and protect them from exposure to the sun, dust, as well as the drying effects of cold and wind. Such products consist mainly of beeswax or carnauba wax, paraffin, cetyl alcohol, camphor, lanolin, petrolatum, and other ingredients. Lip balm provides an occlusive layer on the surface of the lips to conceal the moisture in the lips and protect them from external exposure. Dry air, cold temperatures, and wind have a drying effect on the skin, and lip balm is the best substitute for lip moisture.



Medicated lip care products help prevent dryness and chapping and relieve the irritating dry lips. They comprise of ingredients like allantoin, camphor, and phenol and are of higher demand in the winter season when the lips are more vulnerable to dryness. Blistex, Vaseline, Burt's Bees, ChapStick, EOS, and Maybelline are some of the suppliers of medicated lip balms.



Sun protection lip care products are used on the skin to safeguard against dangerous ultraviolet (UVA and UVB) rays. They counteract the harmful effects of constant exposure to the sun, like early signs of tanning, aging, sunburn, wrinkles, fine lines, and pigmentation. Such products are made using ingredients like benzophenone and avobenzone, which create a barrier and prevent UV-rays from damaging the skin. The effectiveness of a sun care product depends on its Sun Protection Factor (SPF), a scientific indicator that corresponds with how long the consumer can remain in the sun without causing serious damage to the skin.



It is expected that increased awareness about the benefits of using lips and skincare products is expected to continue to drive demand. Rising air pollution levels, fluctuating climatic conditions, and toxic gas emissions from vehicle exhaust include carbon monoxide, benzene, formaldehyde, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, and soot, adversely affecting the skin of the lip. Such factors play a crucial role in extending the array of lip care products, which in turn is expected to drive growth in the industry.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Non-medicated, Sun Protection and Therapeutic & Medicated. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Companies Profiled

L'Oreal Group

Kao Corporation

Natura & Co. (Avon Products, Inc.)

The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)

Blistex, Inc.

Revlon, Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes)

The Procter and Gamble Company

Bayer AG

Unilever PLC

Beiersdorf AG

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Lip Care Products Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Lip Care Products Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.3 Global Lip Care Products Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisition and Mergers : 2019-Aug - 2016-Jul) Leading Players



4. Global Lip Care Products Market by Type

4.1 Global Non-medicated Market by Region

4.2 Global Sun Protection Market by Region

4.3 Global Therapeutic & Medicated Market by Region



5. Global Lip Care Products Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Global Offline Market by Region

5.2 Global Online Market by Region



6. Global Lip Care Products Market by Region

6.1 North America Lip Care Products Market

6.2 Europe Lip Care Products Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Lip Care Products Market

6.4 LAMEA Lip Care Products Market



7. Company Profiles

7.1 L'Oreal Group

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.2 Kao Corporation

7.3 Natura & Co. (Avon Products, Inc.)

7.4 The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)

7.5 Blistex, Inc.

7.6 Revlon, Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes)

7.7 The Procter and Gamble Company

7.8 Bayer AG

7.9 Unilever PLC

7.1 Beiersdorf AG



