The government funding for the development of regenerative medicine has been increasing in most developed countries, because of its applications in organ transplantation, tissue engineering, and various other applications. In the United States, two major government agencies, National Institutes of Health (NIH) and California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), fund almost all the translational researches and regenerative medicine development in the country.



It is estimated that the United States government invests around USD 800-900 million every year in stem cell research. Additionally, other factors such as the high prevalence of cardiac and malignant diseases, and rising demand for regenerative medicines are expected to drive the market.



Key Market Trends



Stem Cell Biology Research Segment is Expected to Show Better Growth in the Forecast Years



Based on the application, it is segmented into regenerative medicine, stem cell biology research, tissue engineering, and toxicology testing. Stem cell biology research will show better growth, owing to the high prevalence of cardiac and malignant diseases. An article published by the ISSCR (International Society for Stem Cell Research) reported that the stem cells hold potential for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in humans. Recently, one of the market players, International Stem Cell Corporation (ISCO), received the patent covering methods for generating HLA homozygous parthenogenetic human stem cell lines from unfertilized eggs. The patent was issued in Australia. Furthermore, to boost the pace of stem cell research, the government is providing funding opportunities to researchers. Thus, owing to these factors, the market studied is expected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market



The human embryonic stem cells market is expected to dominate in the North America region owing to extensive research activities, along with high burden of chronic diseases and genetic disorders in the region. The United States also shows a high incidence of other diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, renal failure, and osteoporosis. Human embryonic stem cells have high potential for use in treatment and may become a standard of care for these diseases. Additionally, the FDA has approved clinical trials, which indicated the use of stem cells. Hence, these factors are expected to influence the growth of the human embryonic stem cells market over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The global players into the human embryonic stem cells market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cynata Therapeutics Limited, ESI BIO, Geron Corporation, International Stem Cell Corporation, Merck KGaA, PromoCell GmbH, STEMCELL Technologies Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific and ViaCyte, Inc.



