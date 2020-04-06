New York, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION TRANSFORMER MARKET FORECAST 2020-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05039868/?utm_source=GNW
MARKET INSIGHTS
A distribution transformer provides the final voltage transformation in the electric distribution power distribution system, and are used in stepping down the voltage in the distribution lines to the level used by the customer.Distribution transformers work at low efficiency and offer maximum efficiency.
They are small in size, easy to install, always fully loaded, and offer low magnetic losses.The large scale implementation of smart grid technologies has led to the considerable growth of smart sensors, which help in the fast and efficient detection of unusual activities in the grid.
In 2016, grid investments increased considerably, boosting a strong growth in grid infrastructural development, resulting in increasing demand smart meters, transformers, and others.Standardization of equipment, stress-causing failures, operational inefficiencies, volatile prices of raw materials are the factors hindering the market growth.
In recent years, a considerable rise and decline are noticed in ferrite prices, due to North America’s microeconomic factors, which acts as a market constraint. The competition is high in the market due to the presence of a large number of companies as the players try to offer superior products at similar prices or similar products at a lower cost.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global distribution transformer market is analyzed geographically on the basis of markets situated in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.As of 2019, the Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share in terms of revenue, and continues the trend till the end of the forecast period.
This is attributed to increasing smart grid initiatives, owing to rising electricity demand and technology upgradation in smart grid systems in the region.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
General Electric Company, ABB Ltd, Wilson power solution, Siemens AG, Kirloskar Electric Company Limited, etc. are some of the well-known companies functioning in the market.
