This report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.60% during the forecast period, 2019-2025. The U.S. hematologic malignancies market generated $723.9 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The U.S. hematologic malignancies market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market, such as rising incidence of hematologic malignancies, favorable reimbursement scenario, and increase in funding in the hematologic malignancies market. However, there are factors hindering the growth of the market, such as lack of training professionals, high pricing pressure, and issue pertaining to the analytic validity of genetic testing.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the U.S. hematologic malignancies testing market?

What are the key development strategies which are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

Which is the dominant product type developed by the leading and emerging players for the diagnosis of hematologic malignancies?

What are the key technologies that have been used by leading players in the U.S. market for the development of diagnostic solutions for hematologic malignancies?

How each segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

What are the reimbursement scenario and the regulations for the development of diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of hematologic malignancies, specifically in the U.S.?



Market Segmentation

The U.S. hematologic malignancies market (on the basis of product type) is segmented into kits and services.

The U.S. hematologic malignancies market (on the basis of technology) is segmented into polymerase chain reaction, next-generation sequencing, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, immunohistochemistry, flow-cytometry, and other technologies.

The U.S. hematologic malignancies market (on the basis of disease) is segmented into leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and myelodysplastic syndromes.

The U.S. hematologic malignancies market (on the basis of end-user) is segmented into specialty clinics and hospitals, research institutions, reference laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users.

Key Companies in the U.S. Hematologic Malignancies Market



The key manufacturers that have been contributing significantly to the U.S. hematologic malignancies market include Abbott Laboratories, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Cancer Genetics Inc., QIAGEN N.V., ICON plc, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Invitae Corporation, Opkp Health, Laboratory Corporation of American Holdings, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., ASURAGEN, INC., ArcherDX, Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, ARUP Laboratories, and Invivoscribe, Inc, among others.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition



2 Market Scope



3 Research Methodology



4 Epidemiology of Hematological Malignancies in U.S.



5 U.S. Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market: Value and Volume Data 2019 (U.S. State Regions)

5.1 Midwest U.S.

5.2 Mid Atlantic

5.3 The Southwest

5.4 New England

5.5 The West

5.6 The South



6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Incidence of Hematologic Malignancies

6.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Market

6.1.3 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario in the U.S. hematologic Malignancies Testing Market

6.1.4 Increase in Funding in Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market

6.2 Restraints

6.2.1 High Pricing Pressure

6.2.2 Lack of Trained Professionals

6.2.3 Issues Pertaining to the Analytical Validity of Genetic Testing for Cancers

6.3 U.S. Market Opportunities

6.3.1 An Underlying Relaxation in Revised 2018 PAMA Criteria

6.3.2 Informatics and Technological Innovation for Larger Consumer Base

6.3.3 Technological Advancements in the Field of Molecular Diagnostics



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Key Strategies and Developments

7.1.1 Synergistic Activities

7.1.2 Approvals

7.1.3 Product Launches and Enhancements

7.1.4 Merger, Acquisitions & Expansions

7.2 Product Scenario

7.3 Funding Scenario

7.4 Market Share Analysis

7.5 Growth Share Analysis (Opportunity Mapping)

7.5.1 By Company

7.5.2 By Product



8 Industry Insights

8.1 Regulatory Framework

8.1.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

8.2 Reimbursement Scenario

8.2.1 Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) Criteria for Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory Tests (ADLT)

8.3 Physicians' Perceptions



9 U.S. Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market (by Product) 2018-2025 ($ Million)

9.1 Services

9.2 Kits

9.2.1 NGS-Based Gene Panels

9.2.1.1 Leukemia

9.2.1.2 Lymphoma

9.2.1.3 Multiple Myeloma

9.2.1.4 Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

9.2.1.5 Myelodysplastic Syndromes

9.2.2 NGS-Based Molecular Clonality Testing

9.2.2.1 Leukemia

9.2.2.2 Lymphoma

9.2.2.3 Multiple Myeloma

9.2.2.4 Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

9.2.2.5 Myelodysplastic Syndromes

9.2.3 NGS-Based Translocation Testing

9.2.3.1 Leukemia

9.2.3.2 Lymphoma

9.2.3.3 Multiple Myeloma

9.2.3.4 Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

9.2.3.5 Myelodysplastic Syndromes

9.2.4 NGS-Based Mutation Testing

9.2.4.1 Leukemia

9.2.4.2 Lymphoma

9.2.4.3 Multiple Myeloma

9.2.4.4 Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

9.2.4.5 Myelodysplastic Syndromes

9.2.5 NGS-Based Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Testing

9.2.5.1 Leukemia

9.2.5.2 Lymphoma

9.2.5.3 Multiple Myeloma

9.2.5.4 Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

9.2.5.5 Myelodysplastic Syndromes



10 U.S. Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market (by End User)

10.1 Specialty Clinics and Hospitals

10.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

10.3 Reference Laboratories

10.4 Research Institutions



11 U.S. Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market (by Disease)

11.1 Leukemia

11.2 Lymphoma

11.3 Multiple Myeloma

11.4 Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

11.5 Myelodysplastic Syndromes



12 U.S. Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market (by Technology)

12.1 Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

12.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

12.3 Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

12.4 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

12.5 Flow Cytometry

12.6 Other Technologies



13 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



ARUP Laboratories

ASURAGEN, INC.

Abbott Laboratories

Adaptive Biotechnologies

ArcherDX, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cancer Genetics Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

ICON plc

Illumina, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Invivoscribe, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Opko Health

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Sysmex Corporation



