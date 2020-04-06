Dublin, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market: Focus on Product, Disease, Technology, End User, Country Data and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.60% during the forecast period, 2019-2025. The U.S. hematologic malignancies market generated $723.9 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.
The U.S. hematologic malignancies market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market, such as rising incidence of hematologic malignancies, favorable reimbursement scenario, and increase in funding in the hematologic malignancies market. However, there are factors hindering the growth of the market, such as lack of training professionals, high pricing pressure, and issue pertaining to the analytic validity of genetic testing.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Market Segmentation
Key Companies in the U.S. Hematologic Malignancies Market
The key manufacturers that have been contributing significantly to the U.S. hematologic malignancies market include Abbott Laboratories, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Cancer Genetics Inc., QIAGEN N.V., ICON plc, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Invitae Corporation, Opkp Health, Laboratory Corporation of American Holdings, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., ASURAGEN, INC., ArcherDX, Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, ARUP Laboratories, and Invivoscribe, Inc, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
2 Market Scope
3 Research Methodology
4 Epidemiology of Hematological Malignancies in U.S.
5 U.S. Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market: Value and Volume Data 2019 (U.S. State Regions)
5.1 Midwest U.S.
5.2 Mid Atlantic
5.3 The Southwest
5.4 New England
5.5 The West
5.6 The South
6 Market Dynamics
6.1 Market Drivers
6.1.1 Rising Incidence of Hematologic Malignancies
6.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Market
6.1.3 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario in the U.S. hematologic Malignancies Testing Market
6.1.4 Increase in Funding in Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market
6.2 Restraints
6.2.1 High Pricing Pressure
6.2.2 Lack of Trained Professionals
6.2.3 Issues Pertaining to the Analytical Validity of Genetic Testing for Cancers
6.3 U.S. Market Opportunities
6.3.1 An Underlying Relaxation in Revised 2018 PAMA Criteria
6.3.2 Informatics and Technological Innovation for Larger Consumer Base
6.3.3 Technological Advancements in the Field of Molecular Diagnostics
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Key Strategies and Developments
7.1.1 Synergistic Activities
7.1.2 Approvals
7.1.3 Product Launches and Enhancements
7.1.4 Merger, Acquisitions & Expansions
7.2 Product Scenario
7.3 Funding Scenario
7.4 Market Share Analysis
7.5 Growth Share Analysis (Opportunity Mapping)
7.5.1 By Company
7.5.2 By Product
8 Industry Insights
8.1 Regulatory Framework
8.1.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.
8.2 Reimbursement Scenario
8.2.1 Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) Criteria for Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory Tests (ADLT)
8.3 Physicians' Perceptions
9 U.S. Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market (by Product) 2018-2025 ($ Million)
9.1 Services
9.2 Kits
9.2.1 NGS-Based Gene Panels
9.2.1.1 Leukemia
9.2.1.2 Lymphoma
9.2.1.3 Multiple Myeloma
9.2.1.4 Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
9.2.1.5 Myelodysplastic Syndromes
9.2.2 NGS-Based Molecular Clonality Testing
9.2.2.1 Leukemia
9.2.2.2 Lymphoma
9.2.2.3 Multiple Myeloma
9.2.2.4 Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
9.2.2.5 Myelodysplastic Syndromes
9.2.3 NGS-Based Translocation Testing
9.2.3.1 Leukemia
9.2.3.2 Lymphoma
9.2.3.3 Multiple Myeloma
9.2.3.4 Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
9.2.3.5 Myelodysplastic Syndromes
9.2.4 NGS-Based Mutation Testing
9.2.4.1 Leukemia
9.2.4.2 Lymphoma
9.2.4.3 Multiple Myeloma
9.2.4.4 Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
9.2.4.5 Myelodysplastic Syndromes
9.2.5 NGS-Based Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Testing
9.2.5.1 Leukemia
9.2.5.2 Lymphoma
9.2.5.3 Multiple Myeloma
9.2.5.4 Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
9.2.5.5 Myelodysplastic Syndromes
10 U.S. Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market (by End User)
10.1 Specialty Clinics and Hospitals
10.2 Diagnostic Laboratories
10.3 Reference Laboratories
10.4 Research Institutions
11 U.S. Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market (by Disease)
11.1 Leukemia
11.2 Lymphoma
11.3 Multiple Myeloma
11.4 Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
11.5 Myelodysplastic Syndromes
12 U.S. Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market (by Technology)
12.1 Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)
12.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
12.3 Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)
12.4 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
12.5 Flow Cytometry
12.6 Other Technologies
13 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
