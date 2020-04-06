Dublin, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Elevator and Escalator Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Types, by Applications, by Services, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The India elevator and escalator market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period majorly attributed to the development in the transportation and social infrastructure sector.
According to this research, the India elevator and escalator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025. The India elevator and escalator market is expected to witness steady growth over the coming years, due to the strategic focus of government in revving the construction sector with projects such as Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT.
Additionally, ambitious plans such as housing for all, upcoming metro rail projects and development of bullet trains would remain the major driver for the growth of the industry. However, the growth would be primarily fuelled by development in the tier-2 and 3 cities as the construction boom has already reached the saturation point in major metro cities. These changes would significantly propel the demand for maintenance and modernisation in the industry.
Key Highlights of the Report
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
2.1 Report Description
2.2 Key Highlights
2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Assumptions
3 India Elevator and Escalator Market Overview
3.1 India Country Indicators
3.2 India Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, 2015-2025F
3.3 India Elevator & Escalator Market - Industry Life Cycle
3.4 India Elevator & Escalator Market - Porter's Five Forces
3.5 India Elevator & Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F
3.6 India Elevator & Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Product Types, 2018 & 2025F
3.7 India Elevator & Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F
4 India Elevator & Escalator Market Dynamics
4.1 Impact Analysis
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
5 India Elevator & Escalator Market Trends
6 India Elevator Market Overview
6.1 India New Installation Elevator Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F
6.1.1 India New Installation Elevator Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Elevator Types, 2018 & 2025F
6.1.1.1 India New Installation Elevator Market Revenues & Volume, By Elevator Types, 2015-2025F
6.2 India Elevator Services Market Revenues, 2015-2025F
6.2.1 India Elevator Services Market Revenue Share, By Service Types, 2018 & 2025F
6.2.1.1 India Elevator Services Market Revenues, By Service Types, 2015-2025F
6.3 India Elevator Market Overview, By Applications, 2015-2025F
6.3.1 India Elevator Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F
6.3.1.1 India Elevator Market Revenues, By Applications, 2015-2025F
7 India Escalator Market Overview
7.1 India New Installation Escalator Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F
7.1.1 India New Installation Escalator Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Escalator Types, 2018 & 2025F
7.1.1.1 India New Installation Escalator Market Revenues & Volume, By Escalator Types, 2015-2025F
7.2 India Escalator Services Market Revenues, 2015-2025F
7.2.1 India Escalator Services Market Revenue Share, By Service Types, 2018 & 2025F
7.2.1.1 India Escalator Services Market Revenues, By Service Types, 2015-2025F
7.3 India Escalator Market Overview, By Applications, 2015-2025F
7.3.1 India Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F
7.3.1.1 India Escalator Market Revenues, By Applications, 2015-2025F
8 India Elevator & Escalator Market Overview, By Applications
8.1 India Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Residential Application, 2015-2025F
8.2 India Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Commercial Application, 2015-2025F
8.3 India Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Industrial Application, 2015-2025F
9 India Elevator & Escalator Market Key Performance Indicators
10 India Elevator & Escalator Market Opportunity Assessment
10.1 India Elevator & Escalator Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types, 2025F
10.2 India Elevator & Escalator Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F
11 India Elevator & Escalator Market Competitive Landscape
11.1 India Elevator & Escalator Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Product Types
11.2 India Elevator & Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018
12 Company Profiles
13 Key Strategic Recommendations
14 Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrj3fy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: