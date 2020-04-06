Dublin, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Elevator and Escalator Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Types, by Applications, by Services, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India elevator and escalator market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period majorly attributed to the development in the transportation and social infrastructure sector.



According to this research, the India elevator and escalator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025. The India elevator and escalator market is expected to witness steady growth over the coming years, due to the strategic focus of government in revving the construction sector with projects such as Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT.



Additionally, ambitious plans such as housing for all, upcoming metro rail projects and development of bullet trains would remain the major driver for the growth of the industry. However, the growth would be primarily fuelled by development in the tier-2 and 3 cities as the construction boom has already reached the saturation point in major metro cities. These changes would significantly propel the demand for maintenance and modernisation in the industry.



Key Highlights of the Report

India Elevator and Escalator Market Size and Historical Data of India Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2015-2018

India Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast of Revenues & Volume until 2025

Historical data & Forecast of India Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues, By Types, Applications and Services for the Period 2015-2025F

Historical data & Forecast of India Elevator Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2015-2025F

Historical data & Forecast of India Escalator Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2015-2025F

Historical data & Forecast of India Elevator Market Revenues, By Types, Applications and Services for the Period 2015-2025F

Historical data & Forecast of India Escalator Market Revenues, By Types, Applications and Services for the Period 2015-2025F

Historical data & Forecast of India Elevator and Escalator Regional Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2025F

Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

India Elevator and Escalator Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Share, By Players

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3 India Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

3.1 India Country Indicators

3.2 India Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

3.3 India Elevator & Escalator Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.4 India Elevator & Escalator Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.5 India Elevator & Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 India Elevator & Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Product Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.7 India Elevator & Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F



4 India Elevator & Escalator Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5 India Elevator & Escalator Market Trends



6 India Elevator Market Overview

6.1 India New Installation Elevator Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.1.1 India New Installation Elevator Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Elevator Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.1.1.1 India New Installation Elevator Market Revenues & Volume, By Elevator Types, 2015-2025F

6.2 India Elevator Services Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.1 India Elevator Services Market Revenue Share, By Service Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.2.1.1 India Elevator Services Market Revenues, By Service Types, 2015-2025F

6.3 India Elevator Market Overview, By Applications, 2015-2025F

6.3.1 India Elevator Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

6.3.1.1 India Elevator Market Revenues, By Applications, 2015-2025F



7 India Escalator Market Overview

7.1 India New Installation Escalator Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

7.1.1 India New Installation Escalator Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Escalator Types, 2018 & 2025F

7.1.1.1 India New Installation Escalator Market Revenues & Volume, By Escalator Types, 2015-2025F

7.2 India Escalator Services Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2.1 India Escalator Services Market Revenue Share, By Service Types, 2018 & 2025F

7.2.1.1 India Escalator Services Market Revenues, By Service Types, 2015-2025F

7.3 India Escalator Market Overview, By Applications, 2015-2025F

7.3.1 India Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

7.3.1.1 India Escalator Market Revenues, By Applications, 2015-2025F



8 India Elevator & Escalator Market Overview, By Applications

8.1 India Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Residential Application, 2015-2025F

8.2 India Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Commercial Application, 2015-2025F

8.3 India Elevator & Escalator Market Revenues, By Industrial Application, 2015-2025F



9 India Elevator & Escalator Market Key Performance Indicators



10 India Elevator & Escalator Market Opportunity Assessment

10.1 India Elevator & Escalator Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types, 2025F

10.2 India Elevator & Escalator Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F



11 India Elevator & Escalator Market Competitive Landscape

11.1 India Elevator & Escalator Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Product Types

11.2 India Elevator & Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



12 Company Profiles



13 Key Strategic Recommendations



14 Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Fujitec India Private Limited

Hitachi Lift India Pvt. Ltd.

Johnson Lifts Pvt Ltd

Kinetic Hyundai Elevator & Movement Technologies Ltd.

Kone Elevator India Private Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Otis Elevator Company (India) Limited

Schindler India Pvt. Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp India Private Limited

Toshiba India Private Limited

