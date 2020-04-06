Dublin, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Option and Evaluation Partnership Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides details of the latest option and evaluation agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of option and evaluation agreements from 2014 to 2020.



There are two major forms of deal term that allow a party to a deal to secure rights to an asset subject to a future event namely, option and evaluation.



Evaluation agreements allow a party to the deal to obtain rights to a technology or compound, subject to a period of time to evaluate the quality, scope and applicability of the technology to its intended endpoint.Normally the technology is at an early stage and/or unproven and the partnering companywishes to assess the technology as part of the due diligence process in advance of signing a long term licensing agreement.



An option agreement differs in that the option is often an integral part of an agreement already entered by the parties, providing the party with the option right to retain or extend certain rights to the technology already partnered. Option agreements are becoming increasingly popular as they create additional flexibility within a deal for additional rights that the parties do notwish to commit at the outset of the agreement.



This report focuses on option and evaluation agreements and clauses within broader agreements between big pharma-big pharma, big pharma - smaller company, and smaller company-smaller company, providing a detailed insight into all such deals. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter option and evaluation deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensor retains either a option and evaluation right to the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure option and evaluation deals whereby the products originator takes on a partner in order to advance the product or compound to a point where the licensee might seek to proceed to a licensing deal.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all option and evaluation deals announced since 2014 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual option and evaluation contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



Key benefits



In-depth understanding of option and evaluation deal trends since 2014

Analysis of the structure of option and evaluation agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 900 actual option and evaluation deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual option and evaluation contracts enter into by the leading fifty big pharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a option and evaluation agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Key Questions Answered



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How aresalesand payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Trends in option and evaluation dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Difference between option and evaluation deals

2.2.1. Types of option agreement

2.3. Trends in option and evaluation deals since 2014

2.3.1. Option and evaluation dealmaking by year since 2014

2.3.2. Option and evaluation dealmaking by phase of development since 2014

2.3.3. Option and evaluation dealmaking by industry sector since 2014

2.3.4. Option and evaluation dealmaking by therapy area since 2014

2.3.5. Option and evaluation dealmaking by technology type since 2014

2.3.6. Option and evaluation dealmaking by most active company since 2014

2.4. Option-based deals

2.4.1. Attributes of option-based deals

2.4.2. Reasons for entering an option-based deal

2.4.3. Uptake of option exercise

2.4.4.The future of option-based deals

2.5. Co-promotion options

2.5.1. Attributes of co-promotion in multi-component deals

2.5.2. Reasons for including co-promotion options in a deal

2.5.3. Uptake of co-promotion rights

2.5.4. Co-promotion rights as bargaining chips

2.5.5. The future of co-promotion as part of multicomponent deals

2.6. Company acquisition options

2.6.1. Case study 1: Cephalon - Ception

2.6.2. Case study 2: Endo - Indevus

2.6.3. The future of option to acquire deals



3. Overview of option and evaluation deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Option and evaluation agreement structure

3.2. Example evaluation agreements

3.2.1.a. Case study 3: Idenix Pharmaceuticals - Janssen Pharmaceuticals

3.3. Option agreement structure

3.3.1. Example option agreements

3.3.1.a. Option to license

Case study 4: Biogen Idec - Isis Pharmaceuticals

3.3.1.b. Option to extend/expand applications/territories

Case study 5: Novartis -Prometheus

3.3.1.c. Option to finance

Case study 6: Amarantus BioSciences- Power3 Medical Products

3.3.1.d. Option to co-promote

Case study 7: Teva - OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals

3.3.1.e. Option to manufacture/supply

Case study 8: NPS Allelix - Nycomed

3.4. Option to acquire agreement structure

3.4.1. Example acquisition option clauses

3.4.1.a. Case study 9: ViroPharma- Meritage Pharma

3.4.1.b. Case study 10: Nuvasive - Progentix Orthobiology



4. Leading option and evaluation deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top option and evaluation deals by value



5. Top 25 most active option and evaluation dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active option and evaluation dealmakers



6. Option and evaluation contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Option andevaluation deals with contracts since 2014



