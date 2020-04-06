Dublin, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2020 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the joint venture deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading life science companies.



This report provides details of the latest joint venture agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully up to date, the report provides details of joint venture agreements from 2014. There is an increasing willingness for parties to enter joint venture deals; such deals enable both parties to benefit from the upside of a big product win, whereas traditional licensing deals forfeit upside for near term upfront, milestone and royalty payments.



Joint venture partnering allow the parties to securitize value and reduce risk, but keep a part of the potential upside should the product reach the market. Event if the licensor does not commercialize the project they can either sell those rights to the licensee partner or another partner for an amount higher than would have been achieved at an earlier stage licensing deal.



Another reason for joint venture deals is the joint origin of a project. Drug development projects often require various scientific and technological novelties that stem from different companies. If both companies contributed to the origination of the project, then both have from the beginning a stake in the project.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter joint venture deals.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all joint venture deals announced since 2014 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual joint venture contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



Key benefits of the report:

In-depth understanding of joint venture partnering deal trends since 2014

Analysis of the structure of joint venture agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive listing of all joint venture deals since 2014, together with deal terms, value and press release

Comprehensive access to actual joint venture contracts entered into by the world's life science companies

Insight into the terms included in a joint venture agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Key Questions Answered



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How do milestone align with clinical stage development phases?

How are salesand payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in joint venture partnerships

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of joint venture deals

2.3. Success factors for joint venture partnerships

2.4. When joint venture partnerships can be useful

2.5. Attributes of joint venture partnerships

2.6. Aligning partners to make the joint venture work

2.7. Trends in joint venture partnerships since 2014

2.7.1. Joint venture dealmaking by year, 2014 to 2020

2.7.2. Joint venture dealmaking by stage of development 2014 to 2020

2.7.3. Joint venture dealmaking by industry sector 2014 to 2020

2.7.4. Joint venture dealmaking by therapy area, 2014 to 2020

2.7.5. Joint venture dealmaking by technology type, 2014 to 2020

2.7.6. Joint venture dealmaking by most active company, 2014 to 2020

2.8. The future of joint venture partnerships



Chapter 3 - Overview of joint venture deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Joint venture agreement structure

3.3. Example joint venture agreements

3.3.1. Case study 1: Agila Specialties - Pfenex

3.3.2. Case study 2: Dance Biopharm - Harmony Asset



Chapter 4 - Leading joint venture deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top joint venture deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active active joint venture dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active joint venture dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Joint venture deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Joint venture deals with contracts 2014 to 2020



