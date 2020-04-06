Albion Development VCT PLC

LEI CODE 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

Change of Dividend Record Date

Further to the announcement of Albion Development VCT PLC's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 made on 27 March 2020, the Board announces that the dividend record date has been changed from 8 May 2020 to 11 May 2020.

All other information relating to the dividend contained in the announcement remains unchanged.

6 April 2020

Albion Capital Group LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7601 1850