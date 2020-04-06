Dublin, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home in the Americas: Telco State of Play and New Approaches to Service Monetization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an executive-level overview of the smart home market in the Americas region. It delivers deep qualitative insights into the smart home market and smart home ecosystem dynamics in the region. It also analyzes key new monetization approaches being implemented in the Americas.
Over the past few years, the number of telecom operators in the Americas active in the smart home space has been increasing rapidly. While in North America telecom operators have an already relatively well-developed smart home portfolios, in Latin America, most telcos have started to launch their first smart home solutions at a much later stage. This report analyzes the current state of play of telco smart home services in the Americas, focusing on key recent developments, portfolios, and new approaches to monetization.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
Section 1: Introduction
Section 2: Smart Home State of Play in the Americas
Section 3: New Approaches to Service Monetization
Section 4: Key Findings and Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
