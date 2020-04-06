Dublin, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home in the Americas: Telco State of Play and New Approaches to Service Monetization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an executive-level overview of the smart home market in the Americas region. It delivers deep qualitative insights into the smart home market and smart home ecosystem dynamics in the region. It also analyzes key new monetization approaches being implemented in the Americas.



Over the past few years, the number of telecom operators in the Americas active in the smart home space has been increasing rapidly. While in North America telecom operators have an already relatively well-developed smart home portfolios, in Latin America, most telcos have started to launch their first smart home solutions at a much later stage. This report analyzes the current state of play of telco smart home services in the Americas, focusing on key recent developments, portfolios, and new approaches to monetization.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



Introduction: an overview of the smart home ecosystem and segmentation of smart home solutions in the Americas.

Smart Home State of Play in the Americas: an analysis of recent telco smart home developments, portfolios, and proposition details in the region.

New Approaches to Service Monetization: this section offers selected American telco case studies, detailing their smart home value propositions and monetization approaches.

Key Findings and Recommendations: the report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for telcos on how to approach the smart home market and evolve their current strategies in order to benefit from the smart home opportunity.

Scope

The smart home scene is relatively well-developed in North America, while in Latin America operators are in an earlier stage of maturity in the smart home field.

The analyzed sample of Americas telcos shows a smart home portfolio focus mainly on smart speakers and voice-enabled devices as the heart of the smart home ecosystem.

Service and device bundling is becoming more prominent in the region, in particular, with fiber Internet.

Telcos are pursuing several monetization approaches for smart home services.

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Introduction



Overview of the Smart Home Ecosystem

Type of Smart Home Solutions: Global Perspective



Section 2: Smart Home State of Play in the Americas



Recent Smart Home Developments

Operator Smart Home Portfolios

Telco Proposition Details



Section 3: New Approaches to Service Monetization



Smart speakers and vendor strategy

Upselling assistance and support services

Upselling faster networks



Section 4: Key Findings and Recommendations



Key Findings and Recommendations

Appendix

Acronyms



