Daniel has an extensive experience of leading positions within finance, in private as well as publicly listed companies. He is currently CFO Chief Financial Officer at Natural Cycles, prior to that Daniel has held positions as CFO Chief Financial Officer and Head of Financial & Business Controlling in several international tech companies as Bambora, Seamless distribution (publ).

“We are pleased to welcome Daniel to our management team as our CFO. Daniel´s has an excellent record as a CFO as well as business analytics, this will be a great value for MSAB, Daniels experience will benefit us as we see an increasing demand for MSAB offerings globally. I am very much looking forward working closely with Daniel to execute our growth strategy,” says Joel Bollö, CEO Chief Executive Officer MSAB.

“I am very excited joining MSAB to support and develop the company and its business, it will be an honor being a part of making the world a safer place as well as working in a fast moving and growing business” says Daniel Hilmgård.

MSAB in brief

