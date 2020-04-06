Announcement no. 9 2020

Copenhagen – 6 April 2020 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Copenhagen: AGILC) informs that due to pandemic coronavirus, financial guidance for 2020 is suspended. A new outlook will be presented as soon as possible.

As a result of the COVID-19 and the government initiatives to contain the virus, markets and businesses are affected in a varying degree. The impact on SaaS-businesses, such as Agillic, is not showing immediately as client subscriptions are recurring and running for a year or more.

However, it is difficult to predict how long the pandemic will persist, which measures the government will take to mitigate the situation and how it affects the business of Agillic’s clients. Due to the unpredictable situation, forecasts regarding business performance have become uncertain, and the Company, therefore, suspends its financial guidance for 2020. The Company will form a new overview of the market and will revert as soon as possible with updates regarding the financial guidance for 2020.

Some of the industries that Agillic serves, for example, travel and leisure, are impacted severely. In contrast, other sectors, such as the retail industry, experience a rapidly shifting consumer behaviour as consumers move from the physical shops to the digital ones. Agillic’s management is operating with scenarios to prepare for potential outcomes and challenges to business performance.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic comments:

“At Agillic, we are striving to continue business operations and navigate the challenges that arise. Business operations continue, and our employees are all working from home, supporting our clients in keeping their business up and running. Commercially, we expect some disruption, and we are continually monitoring the situation and assessing the impact on our business.”

