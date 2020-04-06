NEW YORK, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire — iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 40+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



To view the full publication, “Digital Advertising and Enterprise SaaS Present Tremendous Opportunities as Online Marketing Soars in China,” visit: http://nnw.fm/93Hyy

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK ) is riding a rising tsunami of internet usage in China, as the general population steadily increases its standard of living and China surpasses the West in internet usage. In 2008, internet users in the country numbered 298 million; by the first half of 2019, that number had reached 854 million — nearly tripled in just over a decade. And that growth is expected to continue.

It’s a sign of the power of this market — and iClick’s ability to leverage that power — that iClick has seen more than 30% year-on-year growth. The company is not only expanding into an existing market but reaching into previously nonexistent online market segments. Different companies approach this opportunity in different ways. For iClick, success has come from a growth strategy founded on two pillars: marketing solutions and enterprise SaaS solutions.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com .

