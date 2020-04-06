LAS VEGAS, NV, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: IINX), ("Ionix Technology", "IINX" or "the Company"), a business aggregator in photoelectric display and smart energy fields, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Shenzhen Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (“Baileqi”) has re-accredited as Shenzhen High-Tech Enterprise, valid from December 9, 2019 to December 9, 2022. The designation is a recognition for leading technology companies in Shenzhen and makes Baileqi eligible for government benefits as a high-technology company.

The accreditation is reviewed rigorously in four areas, which are: key intellectual property rights of enterprises, transformation capacity of scientific and technical payoffs, organizational management level of R&D, and growth index of sales and assets. The approval of Shenzhen high-tech enterprises highlights the outstanding achievements of innovation and transformation of Baileqi.

Shenzhen Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. plays an important role in Ionix Technology’s OLED module project. It introduced advanced OLED manufacturing processes and technology and conducted in-depth R& D and testing to implement the Company's strategic plan of the OLED market. Baileqi was always dedicated to be leading in its field and continues to organize and adapt ahead of change.

“The Shenzhen high-tech enterprise designation reflects the recognition of Baileqi’s technology and innovations by the authority,” said Mr. Cheng Li, Chairman and CEO of Ionix Technology. “We will continue to increase investment in research and development of industry-leading emerging technologies and cultivate talent. We believe that our leading technologies will enhance the core competitiveness of the enterprise and empower Ionix Technology in the OLED industry.”

About Ionix Technology, Inc.

Ionix Technology, Inc. is a holding company that is principally engaged in the photoelectric display and smart energy industries. The company has five operating subsidiaries: Changchun Fangguan Electronics Technology Co., Ltd, a company which has been focusing on R&D, manufacturing and marketing LCM and LCD. Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in developing, designing, and selling TN and STN LCD, STN, CSTN, and TFT LCD modules as well as other related products; Shenzhen Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in LCD slicing, filling, researching and designing, and selling of LCD Modules (LCM) and PCBs; Lisite Science Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the marketing and selling of intelligent electronic devices; and Dalian Shizhe New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.,a company engaged in the new energy support service, and operating the photovoltaic power generation, electric vehicles and charging piles with corresponding operation and maintenance and three dimensional parking. Currently, IINX has embarked on the layout of industrialization and marketization of front end materials and back end modules of liquid crystal displays and applications of flexible folding display technology by taking Fangguan Electronics as production bases, to seize the market share of OLED high technology.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.theiinx.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, such as the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. Ionix Technology assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements. Although Ionix Technology believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Investors should refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in Ionix Technology's annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

