AUSTIN, Texas, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) announced executive leadership and board member changes to align with the company’s new focus on becoming a pure-play cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions provider to growing small and mid-sized businesses.

Joining the Asure board of directors include nationally-recognized Bjorn Reynolds, founder and chief executive officer of Safeguard Global, Laureen DeBuono, partner emeritus at FLG Partners, and Carl Drew, chief financial officer at Harvard Maintenance.

"We are honored to expand the Asure board of directors with these executive leaders, who bring extensive experience in successfully driving growth for companies across various industries and stages,” said Pat Goepel, CEO of Asure. “As Asure works to meet the increasing growth challenges small and medium-sized businesses face around the US, we welcome Bjorn Reynolds, Larueen DeBuono and Carl Drew and look forward to their expertise that will collectively help each of our 60,000 customers grow.”



Additionally, Randy Waterfield, chairman of Waterfield Group, informed the board of his intention to resign from Asure’s board of directors, effective March 31, 2020.

“Randy has been a member of the board since 2011 and has brought Asure sage guidance that supported the company through periods of key growth,” said David Sandberg, board chairman of Asure. “We thank him for his counsel over the years. He will be greatly missed by the board and everyone at Asure.”

Further, Asure announces that effective March 31, 2020 Rhonda Parouty, the company’s chief operating officer, left the company. Rhonda leaves Asure with an effective executive management team to handle this transition as it continues to provide innovative payroll and HCM SaaS solutions to small and midsize businesses.



“I am grateful for Rhonda’s contributions in positioning Asure to deliver a record fourth quarter and overall positive financial results in 2019, as well as her important role in the successful sale of our workspace management division of the business,” stated Goepel. “Eyal Goldstein in addition to being CRO, will be picking up the responsibilities of field operations, therefore helping to streamline our business and position Asure for continued growth.”



About the new board members:

Bjorn Reynolds, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Safeguard Global: As the founder and CEO, also affectionately called, “Chief Guardian,” of Safeguard Global, Bjorn is the driving force behind the company’s vision, strategy, and culture. Bjorn has been recognized in Payroll World’s Top 50, as a “Game Changer” by Workforce magazine, and has been nominated in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year program. He also secured a significant growth equity investment from Accel-KKR to further SafeGuard’s innovation and leadership in deploying workforce solutions, including payroll and employment services.

About Asure

