The nomination committee (valberedning@serstech.com), which consists of Peter Höjerback (chairman), Emanuel Ericksson and Joakim Söderström, proposes as follows:

The nomination committee proposal to be presented to the AGM 2020:



a) Proposal for chairman of the AGM; Thomas Pileby

b) Proposal for directors of the board; Reelection of Thomas Pileby, Arve Nilsson, Christer Fåhraeus, and Sverker Göranson

c) Proposal for chairman of the board; Thomas Pileby

d) Proposal for renumeration of directors of the bord ; unchanged, totally 560.000 SEK to be distributed with 200.000 SEK to the chairman and 120.000 SEK each to the other directors.

e) Proposal for Auditor; Cecilia Andrén Dorselius ,PWC

f) Proposal for auditors fee ; According to offering from PWC dated 2020-03-12

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB

tel: +46 739 606067

email: ss@serstech.com

Thomas Pileby,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB

tel: +46 702 072643

email: tp@serstech.com

Company website: www.serstech.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 15.00 CET on april 6, 2020.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB, phone: 040-20 02 50, e-mail: ca@vhcorp.se

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers across the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com