BOSTON, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SV Health Investors announced today that it has formed the Medtech Convergence Fund (MCF), a $90 million early-stage, medtech venture-capital fund.



SV has partnered with the senior members of another Boston-based VC firm, Norwich Ventures, to create this new fund and build the portfolio. SV Health Investors and Norwich Ventures have long track records of investing in and nurturing medtech startups. The MCF team will leverage their decades of operating and investment experience to provide entrepreneurs with the financial support and strategic guidance necessary for building a successful business.

Teijin Limited is the sole Limited Partner of the MCF. Teijin’s decision to invest in the fund reflects the company’s vision of developing disruptive, cost-saving healthcare solutions, which closely matches the vision of the MCF team. SV Managing Partner Paul LaViolette remarked: “The investment thesis of MCF is timely as the healthcare market expands the use of home-centric therapies and preventative technologies. We are thrilled to partner with Teijin in our search for early-stage, novel devices for the MCF portfolio.”

Medtech Convergence Fund

Fund Size 90 million U.S. dollars (including the GP commitment) Fund Partners General partner: Medtech Convergence GP, LLC

Limited partner: Teijin Limited Headquarters Boston, Massachusetts Investment field Medical devices and technology-enabled services Investment targets Early stage companies Investment locations Primarily U.S., Europe and Israel

Teijin will share employees with the fund to strengthen long-term collaboration aimed at development of healthcare businesses in international markets. In addition, through participation in company incubation activities with its new partners, Teijin aims to stimulate its own research and development of medical devices and services based on novel innovation models.

Healthcare solutions comprising products, services and digital technologies are becoming increasingly vital worldwide, including in the United States and Japan where the population is aging rapidly. The Medtech Convergence Fund, and its limited partner Teijin, are committed to providing superior products and specialized services to enhance the quality of life of patients worldwide.

About the Medtech Convergence Fund

The Medtech Convergence Fund (MCF) is a seed and early-stage venture capital fund committed to helping entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals and inventors build innovative medical technology companies. Our fund strategy is focused on the increasing convergence of medical technology with software, telecommunications, and new service models to create solutions to some of the most significant health challenges. MCF’s mission is to invest in therapeutic and monitoring technologies that offer superior patient outcomes while enabling better healthcare efficiency. The MCF team leverages decades of medtech investing and operating experience to help entrepreneurs succeed from the earliest phases of product development. To learn more visit http://www.medtechconvergence.com

About the Teijin Group

Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has over 170 companies and around 20,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY888.6 billion (USD 8.1 billion) and total assets of JPY 1020.7 billion (USD 9.3 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

Please visit www.teijin.com

About SV Health Investors

SV Health Investors, formerly named SV Life Sciences, is a healthcare and life sciences venture capital and growth equity firm. SV targets early-stage opportunities in biotechnology; early-stage and revenue-stage opportunities in medical devices; and growth equity investments for later-stage businesses in healthcare services and digital health. Over the past 25 years, SV has invested in more than 175 companies. The firm currently has over $2.9 billion in capital commitments raised across nine private venture capital funds and one publicly listed fund. SV Health Investors has offices in Boston and London. For more information, please visit www.svhealthinvestors.com.

Media contact:

Dana O’Brien

SV Health Investors

dobrien@svhealthinvestors.com

