SILICON SLOPES, Utah, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, announced that it has once again topped the list of cloud business intelligence (BI) vendors in the Dresner Advisory Services' 2020 Cloud Computing and BI Market Study.



In its ninth edition of the report, Dresner Advisory Services examined a wide selection of end-user deployment trends and attitudes toward cloud computing and business intelligence. The study explored the perceived benefits and barriers for cloud BI, the importance of cloud BI, and their current and planned usage, with the results pointing to substantial benefits over traditional on-premises implementation.

According to the report, respondents considered access, support and security as the leading benefits to deploying a cloud BI solution. The respondents also listed ease-of-use, cost and scalability as other important factors that influenced their decisions.

"Congratulations to Domo for continuing to hold the top spot among the vendors we evaluated in our 2020 Cloud Computing and BI Market Study," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “This 9th edition of our study indicates that plans to deploy cloud BI continue to grow and an all-time high 54 percent of respondents consider it ‘critical’ or ‘very important’ to their organizations.”

For a copy of the report visit here .

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

