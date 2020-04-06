Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03 April, 2020) of £31.89m.
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03 April, 2020) of £31.89m.
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 03 April 2020 was:
|
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|58.17p
|54,830,002
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|56.03p
|Ordinary share price
|43.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV
|(25.21)%
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2019 to 03/04/2020
