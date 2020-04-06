Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

The Company announces:

Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03 April, 2020) of £31.89m.
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03 April, 2020) of £31.89m.

The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 03 April 2020 was:

﻿
 Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*58.17p54,830,002
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*56.03p 
Ordinary share price43.50p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV(25.21)% 


*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2019 to 03/04/2020

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*