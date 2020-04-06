Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

The Company announces:

Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03 April, 2020) of £31.89m.

Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03 April, 2020) of £31.89m.

The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 03 April 2020 was:

Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 58.17p 54,830,002 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 56.03p Ordinary share price 43.50p Premium/(Discount) to NAV (25.21)%





*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2019 to 03/04/2020

