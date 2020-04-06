NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resinco Capital Partners Inc. (CSE: RIN, OTC: RSCZF, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Resinco”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 20,000,000 units (the “Units” and each individually, a “Unit”). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) at a price of $0.10 per Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant at a price of $0.20 for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the “Offering”). Each whole warrant will be exercisable for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for pursuing investment opportunities and general corporate purposes.

The Company also announces that it has commenced its due diligence and research procedures in search of new investment opportunities in the Healthcare Sector to diversify and strengthen its existing portfolio. The Company’s management team and board of directors will remain the same as it pursues new opportunities in the Healthcare Sector.

The initiative by the company to enter the Healthcare Sector is a reflection of its focus on innovative new markets. The company is moving forward to explore exciting new opportunities in the Healthcare Sector and hopes to find additional investments in the near future.

Alex Somjen, President and CEO of Resinco said, “The Healthcare Sector, especially as it relates to detection of and protection against epidemics and pandemics is an opportunity for Resinco to unlock value for shareholders as per its mandate, but more importantly, to help combat the challenging situation the world now finds itself in as a result of the COVID-19 virus. We are looking forward to exploring numerous opportunities in this space”.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day. Finder’s fees may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

About Resinco

Resinco Capital Partners is a global investment company which specializes in providing early stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

RESINCO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC.:

Company Contact:

alex@resincocp.com

Tel: 416-319-5744

