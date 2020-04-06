New York, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment market was valued at USD 44.31 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 75.44 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9%. The Protective equipment includes garments placed to protect the health care workers or any other persons from getting infected. Healthcare personal protective equipment is infection prevention and control measures. These consist of standard precautions, including gloves, masks, and gowns. In case of blood or high airborne infections, it will include face protection, goggles and mask or face shield, gloves, gown or coverall, head cover, rubber boots.



The key factor which is expected to drive the market for the kits is a rise adoption of the stringent regulatory framework, increasing awareness about the importance of workplace safety, and the outbreak of new diseases.

The COVID-19 Impact: The recent outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has resulted in high demand for Healthcare personal protective equipment with more than 723,000 cases globally. On 27 February 2020, the World Health Organization issued interim guidance regarding the Rational use of Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The detailed document included various points, such as disruptions in the global supply chain of PPE. It recommended the type of Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to be used in the context of COVID-19, among other points. Additionally, the current global stockpile of PPE is inadequate, particularly for medical masks and respirators. The supply of gowns and goggles is also expected to be insufficient in the coming days. Surging global demand is not only driven by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases but also by misinformation, hoarding, and panic buying. In March 2020, WHO called on industry and governments to increase manufacturing by 40 percent to meet rising global demand As countries continue to navigate the solution midst outbreak, the demand for Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment will be inelastic.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2771

The government initiatives are expected to provide traction to the market in the near future. For instance, the latest evidence provides a small ray of sunshine given massive global shortages of masks, hospital gowns, and other personal protective equipment as China is now producing 116 million masks a day, 12 times its supply prior to the outbreak. The Chinese government has offered to export protective equipment to Italy and other countries. Moreover, in October 2019, during the outbreak of COVID-19, the CDC recommended the cancellation of all elective and non-urgent procedures and outpatient appointments for which face masks are typically used, use of face masks beyond the manufacturer-designated shelf life during patient care activities, limited reuse, and prioritization of use for activities or procedures in which splashes, sprays, or aerosolization are likely. The government authorities are continuing to work on strategies to increase the availability of these Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment. The pandemic crisis will lead to multiple changes which will result in companies adopting different strategies to meet increasing demand. There will also be a substantial change in product pipeline and the overall supply chain.as macroeconomic shifts take place.

However, disturbed supply chain globally, and the high price of specialized clothing is expected to restrain the demand for the products.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/healthcare-personal-protective-equipment-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Amidst the outbreak of COVID-19, World Health Organization is working with governments, industry, and the Pandemic Supply Chain Network to boost production and secure allocations for critically affected and at-risk countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) modeling, an estimated 89 million medical masks per month are required in COVID-19 response. For examination gloves, the figure is up to 76 million, while global demand for goggles stands at 1.6 million per month.

On March 20, 2020, 3M said it would increase investments, mostly in the U.S., to boost N95 masks production by 30% over the next 12 months. The Maplewood, Minn.–based manufacturing conglomerate makes 1.1 billion N95 respirator masks annually, 400 million of them in the U.S.

On March 22, 2020, Honeywell announced that it would expand operations at its Smithfield, R.I. eye protection products plant so that the plant can also manufacture millions of N95 masks. Honeywell said it would immediately start to hire at least 500 new workers to support the efforts, which will deliver masks to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to boost the national stockpile.

On March 2020, the FDA said it is taking actions to increase U.S. supplies to support the manufacturing of personal protective equipment and other devices in response to COVID-19. The measures include adjustments in import screening, flexibility to manufacturers, and creation of special mailbox service, among other provisions.

On March 27, 2020, FDA clarified its stance on 3D-printed medical devices, accessories, components, and parts during the COVID-19 pandemic in an update, amid potential shortages of critical products like ventilators and personal protective equipment.

The global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment market is highly fragmented with major players like 3M Co., MSA Safety Inc., Ansell Limited, Honeywell International Inc., E I DuPont de Nemours and Co., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Sioen Industries NV, and Radians, Inc.

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2771

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment market on the basis of product type, end use and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Head, Eye & Face Protection

Hearing Protection

Protective Clothing Heat & flame protection Chemical defending Clean room clothing Mechanical protective clothing Limited general use Others

Respiratory Protection Air-purifying respirator Supplied air respirators

Protective Footwear Leather Rubber PVC Polyurethane Others

Fall Protection Personal systems Engineered systems

Hand Protection Disposable gloves Type General purpose Chemical handling Sterile gloves Surgical Others

Material Natural rubber Nitrile gloves Neoprene Vinyl gloves Others

Durable gloves Mechanical gloves Chemical handling Thermal/flame retardant Others

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/respiratory-care-devices-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com