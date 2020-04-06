ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

27 March 2020

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”) announces that on 27 March 2020 it bought back 35,000 of its own shares, to be held in treasury, at an average price of 650.0p. Further details are set out below:

Number of shares held in treasury following this purchase: 4,145,945

Total shares in issue excluding treasury shares following this purchase: 68,767,055

This notification is made outside the time limit required by the Listing Rules due to notification of the buy back not being given to the Company until 6 April 2020.

For further information, please contact Ian Stanlake on 0203 201 7700.

Notes

The Company has bought back these shares under the authority granted by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting in June 2019, which permits the Company to repurchase a maximum of 14.99% of its ordinary shares. The actual number of shares repurchased by the Company will depend on market conditions. This authority lasts until the next shareholder authority granted (expected to be at the Annual General Meeting in 2020), or until expressly revoked by shareholders.

No maximum consideration payable has been determined by the Company, but the Company is unable to pay a price for any shares pursuant to the buyback which would equate to a premium to the net asset value. It is the Company’s current intention to hold any shares bought back in treasury.

The Company has instructed Numis Securities Limited as its broker in respect of its buyback transactions. This arrangement is in accordance with Chapter 12 of the UKLA Listing Rules and the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares.