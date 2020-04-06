Ms. Sheffer brings 20 years of experience supporting business growth initiatives with a focus on enhancing employee capital and culture



NEW YORK, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PJ SOLOMON, a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, announced that Tammy Sheffer has been appointed Chief People Officer. In this newly created role, Ms. Sheffer will develop and execute human resources-focused strategies aimed at supporting the firm’s continued growth trajectory.

“Since we entered into our partnership with Natixis in 2016, we have doubled our employee count and expect to double again over the coming years,” said Marc Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of PJ SOLOMON. “To support these growth ambitions, we need to be more strategic when developing our most valuable resource, our people. Tammy brings a unique skillset that will enable us to better leverage our human capital by nurturing the firm’s entrepreneurial culture as we continue to scale our business and provide exemplary advice to our clients.”

Prior to joining PJ SOLOMON, Ms. Sheffer served as Chief People Officer at Rent the Runway, a pioneer of the clothing rental industry that provides designer dress and accessory rentals. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in growing and scaling the company.

Previously, she spent more than 17 years at OppenheimerFunds, most recently serving as Chief of Staff to the Chief Executive Officer. In that capacity, she worked with other senior leaders in the organization to ensure appropriate focus to the company’s critical business initiatives. Before being promoted to Chief of Staff, Ms. Sheffer served as the Head of the Human Resources Relationship Management team, where she led key strategic change initiatives impacting more than 2,000 employees.

Ms. Sheffer also served as a Sergeant in the Israel Defense force. She holds an M.A. in Criminal Justice and Social Deviance from the John Jay College in New York, and a B.A. in English Literature and World History from the Hebrew University in Israel.

About PJ SOLOMON

Founded 30 years ago, PJ SOLOMON is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. PJ SOLOMON is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis , part of Groupe BPCE. For further information visit PJSOLOMON.com .