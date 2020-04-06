﻿ On the initiative and by the 03.04.2020 decision of the Management Board of the Company an Annual General Meeting of AB “Utenos trikotažas” (registered at J.Basanavičiaus st. 122, LT-28214 Utena, legal entity code 183709468) (hereinafter – the Company) Shareholders is being convoked at J. Basanavičiaus st. 122, Utena, on 28 April 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Shareholders' registration will commence at 10:00 a.m. and will be closed at 10:55 a.m. The Record Date of the General Meeting of Shareholders: 21 April 2020. Shareholders' Rights Record Date: 13 May 2020. Agenda of the meeting:

Company‘s 2019 Consolidated annual report. Independent Auditor's report on complete set of Company’s and Consolidated financial statements and Consolidated annual report for 2019. Approval of complete set of Consolidated and Company's financial statements for 2019. Distribution of the Company's profit (loss) for 2019. Revoking of individual member from the Management Board of the Company. Election of new individual members of the Management Board of the Company. Extension of the contract with the audit company.

Shareholders who at the end of the Record Date of the General Meeting of Shareholders will be shareholders of the Company, have a right to participate and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders personally or by proxy, or to be represented by the person with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting rights is concluded. The shareholders’ property rights will be exercised only by the persons who remain the Company shareholders at the end of the Shareholders' Rights Record Date. A person attending the General Meeting of Shareholders and having a voting right must bring with him/her a person's identification document. A person who is not a shareholder must additionally produce a document confirming his/her right to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders. Each shareholder shall have a right, in the manner established by the Law, to authorise another person on his/her behalf to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders. At the General Meeting of Shareholders, an authorised person shall have the same rights as would be held by the shareholder or shareholders represented by him/her, unless the authorized person's rights are limited by the power of attorney or by the Law. The authorised person must provide a power of attorney certified in the manner established by the Law. A power of attorney issued in a foreign state must be translated into Lithuanian and legalised in the manner established by the Law. The Company does not establish special form of power of attorney. A shareholder or a person authorised by him/her shall have a right to vote in writing in advance by filling in the General Voting Ballot. Upon a shareholder's request, the Company, not later than 10 days before the General Meeting of Shareholders, shall send the General Voting Ballot by registered mail free of charge. The sample of General Voting Ballot is also provided on the Company's website at http://www.ut.lt/investors. The General Voting Ballot, duly filled in and signed by the shareholder or a person, having a voting right, and the document confirming the voting right (if any) must be delivered to the Company by registered mail to AB “Utenos trikotažas”, J.Basanavičiaus st. 122, LT-28214 Utena, Lithuania or submitted against signature at the Company‘s Head Office (the same address) not later than before the end of registration of the attendees of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Taking into account the probability that the quarantine announced in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania by Government Resolution No. 207 of 14 March 2020 may be extended to the meeting day, the management of the Company strongly urges the Company's shareholders to vote on the agenda items in writing, by filling voting ballot. The Company is not providing the possibility to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders through electronic means of communication. Each shareholder holding shares that grant at least 1/20 of all votes shall have the right of proposing to supplement the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Draft decisions on the proposed issues shall be submitted together with the proposal or, if the decisions do not need to be approved, explanations on each proposed issue of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be presented. Proposal to supplement the agenda must be presented in writing by sending it by registered mail to AB “Utenos trikotažas”, J.Basanavičiaus st. 122, LT-28214 Utena, Lithuania, or by e-mail utenos.trikotazas@ut.lt. The agenda will be supplemented if the proposal is received not later than 14 days before the General Meeting of Shareholders. Each shareholder holding shares that grant at least 1/20 of all votes shall have the right of proposing draft resolutions on the issues already included or to be included in the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders. The proposed draft decisions at any time before the General Meeting of Shareholders must be presented in writing by sending them by registered mail to AB “Utenos trikotažas”, J.Basanavičiaus st. 122, LT-28214 Utena, Lithuania, or by e-mail utenos.trikotazas@ut.lt. The shareholders shall also be entitled to propose draft resolutions on the agenda issues of the General Meeting of Shareholders in writing during the Meeting. The shareholders shall have the right to present questions related to the agenda issues of the General Meeting of Shareholders to the Company in advance in writing, by providing the shareholder's (natural or legal person's) personal identification number, the natural person's consent to process personal data - personal identification number, in the letter and by sending it by registered mail. The Company undertakes to respond if the questions are received not later than 3 business days before the General Meeting of Shareholders. Responses of a general character shall be posted on the Company's website http://www.ut.lt/investors. The Company will not respond personally to the shareholder if the respective information is posted on the Company's website. The shareholders could get familiarised with the documents possessed by the Company related to the agenda of the Meeting, including draft resolutions, and other documents to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders as well as to get information regarding execution of the shareholders' rights at the headquarters of AB “Utenos trikotažas”, J.Basanavičiaus st. 122, LT-28214 Utena, Lithuania, or on the Company's website at http://www.ut.lt/investors. For more information please contact Finance Director Živilė Jonaitytė tel. No. +370 686 51938. Managing Director AB “Utenos trikotažas” Petras Jašinskas ENCLOSED: Annex 1. Draft resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of AB ,,Utenos trikotažas“ Shareholders. Annex 2. Consolidated and Company‘s financial statements, consolidates annual report and Independent Auditor‘s report for 2019. Annex 4. Draft of Distribution of the Company's profit (loss) for 2019. Annex 6. Information regarding members of the Management Board





Attachments