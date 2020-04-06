EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 6 APRIL 2020 AT 17.20
Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Alma Laine
Position: Closely associated person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Timo Laine
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20200406143827_5
Transaction date: 2020-04-06
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 2.97 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.97 EUR
Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
Certified Advisor: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934
Eezy Oyj
Turku, FINLAND
