EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 6 APRIL 2020 AT 17.20

Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Alma Laine

Position: Closely associated person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Timo Laine

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20200406143827_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-04-06

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 2.97 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.97 EUR





Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

Certified Advisor: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934