WARREN, N.J., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary diseases, today provided a clinical program update and reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.
“We are extremely pleased with the significant progress achieved with our clinical program for INOpulse® to address multiple unmet cardiopulmonary diseases. Most notably, we reported positive top-line results from Phase 2 of our ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical study (iNO-PF) of INOpulse for the treatment of PH-PF, completed our End-of-Phase 2 meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and reached alignment on key parameters for our upcoming pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary fibrosis (PH-PF). In addition, in order to address the COVID-19 pandemic, we announced the first patient treated with INOpulse following a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant emergency expanded access,” said Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Bellerophon. “Importantly, our promising INOpulse development program is well-supported by a strong balance sheet. We recently closed a $15.3 million registered direct offering of our common stock and, as such, we are well-capitalized to progress our development plan for the continued advancement of INOpulse.”
Clinical Program Highlights:
PH-PF
Pulmonary Hypertension-Sarcoidosis (PH-Sarc)
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
Corporate Finance Updates:
Fourth Quarter Financial Results:
For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $4.1 million, or $(0.89) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million, or $(0.24) per share in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.
Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 included a gain of $3.7 million due to a change in fair value of the Company’s common stock warrant liability, as compared to $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. On a diluted basis, the Company reported a loss of $(0.89) per share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to a loss of $(1.15) per share in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.
Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 were $2.8 million, essentially flat as compared to the prior year period.
General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 were $1.4 million, compared to $1.9 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in stock-based compensation expenses.
2019 Year End Financial Results:
For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $13.3 million, or $(2.95) per share, compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $0.73 per share, in the year ended December 31, 2018.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 included a gain of $24.9 million due to a change in fair value of the Company’s common stock warrant liability, as compared to only $2.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2019. On a diluted basis, the Company reported a loss of $(2.95) for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to a loss of $(5.07) per share in the year ended December 31, 2018.
Research and development expenses for the year ended of December 31, 2019 were $11.0 million, compared to $20.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the conclusion of the INOvation-1 PAH trial, which was partially offset by increased activity in the PH-PF Phase 2/3 program.
General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019, were $6.4 million, compared to $7.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to lower consulting expenses, as well as a decrease in stock-based compensation expenses.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $9.9 million, compared to cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $16.6 million at December 31, 2018. In April 2020, Bellerophon closed a registered direct offering of 1,275,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $12.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $15.3 million.
About Bellerophon
Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system. For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com.
Forward-looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about Bellerophon’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about the clinical development of its product candidates, regulatory actions with respect to the Company’s clinical trials and expectations regarding the sufficiency of the Company’s cash balance to fund clinical trials, operating expenses and capital expenditures, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials and the results of such trials, whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, the FDA’s substantial discretion in the approval process, availability of funding sufficient for our foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Bellerophon’s views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.
BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|9,874
|$
|16,645
|Restricted cash
|103
|101
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|405
|650
|Total current assets
|10,382
|17,396
|Restricted cash, non-current
|300
|300
|Right of use assets, net
|2,110
|—
|Property and equipment, net
|316
|664
|Total assets
|$
|13,108
|$
|18,360
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,106
|$
|2,755
|Accrued research and development
|2,117
|3,771
|Accrued expenses
|1,703
|1,013
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|658
|—
|Total current liabilities
|7,584
|7,539
|Long term operating lease liabilities
|1,659
|—
|Common stock warrant liability
|274
|6,965
|Total liabilities
|9,517
|14,504
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized and 4,580,127 and 3,911,857 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|46
|39
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018
|—
|—
|Additional paid-in capital
|193,308
|180,313
|Accumulated deficit
|(189,763
|)
|(176,496
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|3,591
|3,856
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|13,108
|$
|18,360
BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2017
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|11,032
|$
|20,259
|$
|17,854
|General and administrative
|6,441
|7,621
|6,745
|Total operating expenses
|17,473
|27,880
|24,599
|Loss from operations
|(17,473
|)
|(27,880
|)
|(24,599
|)
|Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability
|2,682
|24,877
|(30,403
|)
|Warrant amendment charge
|(674
|)
|—
|—
|Interest and other income, net
|397
|378
|184
|Pre-tax loss
|(15,068
|)
|(2,625
|)
|(54,818
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(1,801
|)
|(5,439
|)
|—
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(13,267
|)
|$
|2,814
|$
|(54,818
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|4,503,375
|3,829,769
|2,596,729
|Diluted
|4,503,375
|4,336,593
|2,596,729
|Net (loss) income per share:
|Basic
|$
|(2.95
|)
|$
|0.73
|$
|(21.11
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(2.95
|)
|$
|(5.07
|)
|$
|(21.11
|)
