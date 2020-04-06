AB “Ignitis gamyba” (hereinafter referred to as the Company) company code 302648707, registered office placed at Elektrinės st. 21, Elektrėnai. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 648 002 629; ISIN code LT0000128571.



On 30 March, 2020 the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania approved UAB “Ignitis grupė” non-competitive official tender offer circular regarding the shares of the Company. The beginning of the official tender offer – 3 April, 2020, the end – 22 April, 2020.

In accordance to Law on Securities, the management bodies of the company whereof shares are covered by the official tender offer, must announce their opinion on the official tender offer within 10 days of the date of publication of the circular approved by the supervisory authority.

The board of the Company, having familiarized with the non-competitive official tender offer announced by the official offeror UAB “Ignitis grupė”, in its meeting held on 6 April, 2020 approved their opinion on the announced official tender offer (enclosed).





