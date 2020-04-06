HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery First Treatment Center is now offering telehealth for all of its outpatient services, allowing patients to connect remotely for care at a time when social distancing is advised due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The substance use treatment provider is also utilizing telehealth at its residential facility for some inpatient therapy groups, individual counseling sessions and psychiatry services in order to protect certain medical staff deemed high-risk for serious complications from the novel virus. With this option, the patient is onsite at the facility and the staff member connects with them virtually in a designated room.



To learn more about Recovery First’s telehealth services, visit https://www.recoveryfirst.org/program-overview-hollywood/telehealth-rehabilitation/

“During these difficult times, it’s vital that we continue to provide lifesaving addiction treatment services in the safest way possible for our patients and staff,” said Recovery First CEO Denise O’Connell. “At the end of the day, people are still dying every day from addiction in the midst of this COVID-19 health crisis. We can’t lose sight of that fact.”

O’Connell also points out that all of the anxiety, stress and fear caused by COVID-19 has caused some people to relapse. Over the past few weeks, they’ve had to step some patients up to higher levels of care for this very reason. Recovery First has also noticed more people turning to substances just to cope.

“For people who are struggling with drug and/or alcohol addiction right now, they need to know there is still a place to turn for help,” said O’Connell. “We want to be that lifeline for as many people as possible.”

For those who need additional support after treatment, Recovery First is also offering virtual alumni groups meetings. In addition, its parent company, American Addiction Centers, is hosting free virtual support meetings for the general public every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

About Recovery First Treatment Center

Recovery First Treatment Center is part of the American Addiction Centers' family of treatment centers. AAC is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services.