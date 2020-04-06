F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 6 April 2020, at 18.00 EEST



F-Secure Corporation – Transfer of own shares based on matching share plan

F-Secure Corporation has, on 6 April 2020, transferred without consideration a total of 93,029 of the company's own shares to its employees who participated in a matching share plan established for the personnel.

Following the transfer, F-Secure Corporation holds a total of 677,866 of its own shares.

With the release published on 15 December 2017 F-Secure announced the matching share plan covering all F-Secure employees. F-Secure promised to give one matching share (gross) for free for each two shares acquired through the plan after the approximately two-year retention period, provided, that the participant is still holding the invested shares and is still employed by F-Secure when the matching shares are transferred.

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Treasury Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 40 840 5450

investor-relations@f-secure.com



