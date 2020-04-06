Denver, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowza Media Systems™, the market leader in reliable streaming infrastructure that enables any-device delivery across the globe, today announced that it has received the 2019 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Media Industry.

Wowza was recognized for achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers leverage Wowza Streaming Cloud and Wowza Streaming Engine to configure professional streams in minutes and create live, linear or on-demand streaming applications for live video monitoring, OTT broadcasting, interactive live streaming experiences, audio streaming and more. Wowza Streaming Cloud is built on top of Google Cloud, and both Wowza Streaming Cloud and Wowza Streaming Engine are available through the Google Cloud Marketplace. The combination of Wowza and Google Cloud provides organizations with a highly elastic and scalable way to deploy high-quality video and audio streams to any device, anywhere.

“This award cements our dedication to our customers’ success and our ability to provide reliable, scalable streaming solutions,” said David Stubenvoll, CEO and co-founder of Wowza. “Throughout our engagement, we’ve continuously illustrated our proven expertise as the industry leader in live streaming. We’ve enjoyed the opportunity to collaborate with Google Cloud, and this recognition reflects the constant innovation of our professional live streaming solutions and services that ultimately propels our longstanding relationship with Google Cloud to the next level. We are thrilled to partner with the Google Cloud team and look forward to enhancing our relationship as an increasing number of customers turn to streaming services and solutions.”

“We’re proud to recognize Wowza Media Systems as our Technology Partner of the Year for the Media Industry,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Customers can deploy Wowza’s streaming engine on Google Cloud, providing them with scalable and elastic infrastructure on which to deploy high-quality video and audio streams, across multiple devices and geographies. We look forward to a continued partnership with Wowza to help organizations deliver streaming content on Google Cloud.”

About Wowza Media Systems

Wowza is the market leader in providing reliable streaming infrastructure that enables any-device delivery across the globe. Dedicated to fueling the explosion of live streaming by ensuring the best possible user experience, we apply our deep knowledge and years of experience to provide reliable streaming solutions to video platforms (broadcasters, CDNs, OVPs, EVPs) and product/app builders in live commerce, surveillance, government, healthcare, mobile, etc., as they use live streaming to engage their audiences and enhance their products. Through our battle-tested software, hardware and services, we tailor infrastructure for any use case to handle the difficult process of streaming live video over the internet to an endless number of playback options. In the end, Wowza live streaming just works. For more information on rock-solid, reliable streaming, visit: www.wowza.com.

###

Melissa Christensen MAPRagency mchristensen@mapr.agency 970.363.4652