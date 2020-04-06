New York, NY, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) (SmartCard) is an industry leader in specialized industry cloud and mobility applications to the global Paytech and Fintech markets. Smartcard is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing commercial strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, retail e-wallets, digital ID-EKYC, digital workforce, events management and ride booking industries. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com



Enable Funding, www.enablefunding.com is a fully integrated Venture Capital Platform that allows Sophisticated Investors to invest into high-growth unlisted securities that have been pre-screened and qualified by the proprietary IMENCA™ by Enable Screening Process. Enable Funding encompasses three elements to its platform:

a. The IMENCA ™ by Enable proprietary assessment process;

b. The Enable Capital Raising Platform; and

c. The Enable Blockchain Exchange.

We are very pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding as an initial pathway to formalize a transaction between the two entities.

The transaction will initially focus on licensing the rights of the world-leading screening system and Enable Platform to SmartCard for expansion, commercialization and development in the North American market.

Founder and CEO of Enable Funding Will Leitch said, “The licensing of our technology to the class leading SmartCard group of companies is a fantastic step for Enable Funding. Enable Funding looks forward to working with SmartCard to develop and implement its technology both into North America and beyond as our relationship develops.

“Enable Funding sees significant synergistic and technological benefits between our two companies with both companies seeking to change the way in which companies and investors access, easily understand and invest into high-growth opportunities.”

Founder and CEO of SMKG Massimo Barone said, “We are very excited about the opportunity with Enable Funding and to work with Will and his team as they have developed an extensive expertise in Business Modeling with AI which is proving very successful in Australia. Our MOU between companies will allow interoperability between the Articul8te Platform for Start-ups, SMEs and Enterprises to have a digital transformation solution with a proven AI business intelligence modeling that facilitates access to investors, financiers and stakeholders.”

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc has secured the opportunity to invest $2.5m USD to acquire the US rights for a 33% ownership of a New Co that will be created to operate within North America.

