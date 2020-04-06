SCANFIL PLCANNOUNCEMENT6.4.2020
   
   
SCANFIL PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 6.4.2020 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date6.4.2020 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareSCANFL 
Amount13,150Shares
Average price/ share4.4315EUR
Total cost58,274.23EUR
   
   
Scanfil Plc now holds a total of 408 356 shares
including the shares repurchased on 6.4.2020 
   
   
On behalf of Scanfil Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
For more information, please contact: 
Petteri Jokitalo, CEO  
tel. +358 8 4882 111  
   
www.scanfil.com  







Attachment