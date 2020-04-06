SOGECLAIR CONFIRMS ITS ELIGIBILITY FOR THE PEA-PME SHARE SAVING SCHEME, AND INDICATES ITS DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Blagnac, France, and Montreal, Canada, 06 April 2020 - SOGECLAIR (Euronext: SOG), designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for the mobility, confirms that it meets all the PEA-PME (small and medium-size enterprise share saving scheme) criteria as set out in Article L.221-32-2 of Monetary and Financial Law, as modified by Law No. 2019-486 of 22 May 2019 relative to companies growth and transformation, ie: market capitalisation lower than €1 billion, headcount lower than 5,000, annual turnover lower than €1.5 billion or a balance sheet total lower than €2 billion. These eligibility criteria are assessed on the basis of SOGECLAIR’s consolidated accounts to 31 December 2019, taking into account its subsidiaries.

Consequently, SOGECLAIR shares remain eligible for incorporation into PEA-PME accounts.

The dividend of €0.90 per share announced on 18 March 2020 (announcement on the Annual Results for 2019), submitted to the forthcoming AGM to be held on 14 May will be paid out on 20 May 2020. The ex-dividend date is set at 18 May 2020.

About SOGECLAIR

Designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space and transport. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the Group counts nearly 1,700 staff working worldwide to offer a high-quality, proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Euronext® Family Business Index -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 – PEA PME 150 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

