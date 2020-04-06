FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. Class of relevant security to which

the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 common stock Date of dealing 03rd April 2020









2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 68,686,698



















































































































































































































4.65144%



(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to

purchase/sell N/A Total 68,686,698



















































































































































































































4.65144%





(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 49,700 74.55 Purchase 551 73.37 Purchase 4,251 73.37 Purchase 12,000 73.37 Purchase 46 73.37 Purchase 400 73.37 Purchase 2,796 73.37 Purchase 596 73.37 Purchase 71,120 73.37 Purchase 928 73.37 Purchase 1,152 73.37 Purchase 2,688 73.37 Purchase 624 73.37 Purchase 5,248 73.37 Purchase 500 73.37 Purchase 353 73.37 Purchase 534 73.37 Purchase 488 73.37 Sale 800 73.42 Sale 96 75.13 Sale 1,000 73.37 Sale 12,810 75.13 Sale 12,000 73.37 Sale 600 73.37 Sale 30,226 73.37 Sale 29,820 73.37 Sale 464 73.37 Sale 600 73.37 Sale 25,281 73.37 Sale 3,762 73.37 Sale 13,203 73.37 Sale 400 73.37 Sale 344 73.37 Sale 970 73.37 Sale 534 73.37 Sale 267 73.37

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction



(Note 6) Number of relevant securities



(Note 7) Price per unit



(Note 5) N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling,

purchasing

varying etc. Number of

securities to which

the option relates

(Note 7) Exercise

price Type, e.g.

American,

European etc. Expiry

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per

unit (Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A



