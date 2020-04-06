LYON, France, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon – France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C -  ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)
Website : www.erytech.com


Date


Total of shares composing the share capital


Total of brut (1) voting rights

 
Total of net (2) voting rights
 
December 31,201917 940 03519 534 01419 531 514
January 31, 202017 940 03519 534 26019 531 760
February 29, 202017 940 03519 534 26019 531 760
March 31, 202017 940 03519 536 73619 534 236

        
(1)   Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2)   Without treasury shares.

