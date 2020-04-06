2019 was for Serstech a year of good growth and the company is now well suited to meet the market with an even stronger value proposition and well established sales channel. The company is also affected by the the Covid19 virus, with the implications of decreased customer activity and forced cost cutting programmes down sizing the organization. That according to the annual report of Serstech AB, availiable at www.serstech.com/financial-reports.
An english version of the annual report will be availiable later this year.
About Serstech
Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers across the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution.
Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com
