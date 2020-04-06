Article L 233-8 II of the Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation (Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)

March 31st, 2020 Total number of shares 25 886 482 Total number of theoretical voting rights

(including suspended voting rights attached to treasury shares) 27 205 953 Total number of exercisable voting rights 27 182 014

