DUBLIN, Ireland, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com identifies Logistics as one of the industries experiencing increased demand during the Coronavirus pandemic.



The pandemic has caused massive disruption in the global shipping of goods. Ports need to screen incoming goods more carefully, leading to delays. Wooden pallets from China are being destroyed rather than reused, for fear of contagion, creating a sudden demand for that resource.



With online retailers shipping goods directly to customers, businesses must expand their infrastructure for trucking, warehousing, parcel delivery, fulfilment centres and security. Warehouse workers must stay on the job and even increase the workforce; Amazon said it is hiring 100,000 new workers to beef up its shipping operations, but many of its orders will still be delayed.



ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Logistics and related topics such as Supply Chain Management, Warehousing, and E-Commerce Logistics.



Latest available reports on this sector include:



Logistics is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900