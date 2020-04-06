DUBLIN, Ireland, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com has identified Social Media as one of the key sectors seeing growth opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic.



More people are engaging with social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in order to stay in contact with friends and family while in self-isolation. Popular video sharing app TikTok has seen an uptake in users as people use it to vent and share their experiences of how COVID-19 has impacted their lives.



The latest available reports on this sector include:





ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic



