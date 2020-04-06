Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 6 April 2020
Disclosure of received notification
Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received the following notification.
Notification of Evermore Global Advisors, LLC, received on 2 April 2020
In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.
For more information
Constantijn van Rietschoten
Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85
constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com
Fagron NV
Rotterdam, NETHERLANDS
