Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 6 April 2020

Disclosure of received notification

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received the following notification.

Notification of Evermore Global Advisors, LLC, received on 2 April 2020

On 2 April 2020, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of Evermore Global Advisors, LLC had crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% (the lowest threshold) on 31 March 2020 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

The notification is made by a person that notifies alone.

On the notification date, Evermore Global Advisors, LLC held a total of 2,160,726 voting rights. Based on the denominator of 72,178,904 (total number of voting rights), Evermore Global Advisors, LLC held on the notification date 2.99% of the total number of voting rights.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC is not a controlled undertaking.

The notification of Evermore Global Advisors, LLC can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

For more information

Constantijn van Rietschoten

Chief Communications Officer

Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85

constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com

