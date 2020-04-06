In March 2020, the operations of Icelandair Group were heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the subsequent travel restrictions around the world and decreased demand for international and domestic travel, charter flights as well as hotel services. The Company’s freight services have also decreased as a result of the situation, but much less than the capacity reduction of the Icelandair route network.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers was around 123 thousand in March 2020, decreasing by 54% between years. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 67 thousand compared with 121 thousand in March 2019, decreasing by 44%. The number of passengers on the home market from Iceland decreased by 48% and the number of via passengers decreased by 68% compared with March 2019. The load factor on Icelandair’s flights was 61.9% compared to 81.2% in February 2019. The total capacity was 44% less than in March last year. On-time performance was 93.0% in March 2020 compared with 77.3% in March 2019.

The number of passengers on domestic and regional flights was around 11 thousand in March 2020, decreasing by 51% from the year before. The capacity measured in available seat kilometres was down by 42%. The load factor was 56.6% compared with 68.0% the year before.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 38%. When measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres, freight decreased by 21%. The number of sold room nights at Icelandair Hotels decreased by 50% from 2019, with room occupancy at 43.0% compared to 77.8% in March 2019.

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS MAR 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 67,271 -44% 300,819 -3% From market (passengers) 22,078 -48% 100,081 -13% Via market (passengers) 33,274 -68% 157,615 -43% Total Number of Passengers 122,623 -54% 558,515 -21% Load Factor 61.9% -19.3 ppt 71.4% -4.9 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 589.2 -44% 2,295.8 -21% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 364.5 -58% 1,640.3 -26% Stage length (KM) 2,969 -6% 2,952 -5% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 93.0% 15.7 ppt 81.0% 2.1 ppt DOMESTIC AND REGIONAL FLIGHTS MAR 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 11,185 -51% 45,224 -27% Load Factor 56.6% -11.4 ppt 66.5% 2.9 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 6.5 -42% 21.8 -29% CHARTER FLIGHTS MAR 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Fleet Utilisation 100.0% 9.1 ppt 100.0% 8.8 ppt Sold Block Hours 1,585 -38% 7,058 -6% CARGO MAR 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 9,485 -21% 30,082 -7% HOTELS MAR 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Available Hotel Room Nights 30,050 -9% 95,473 0% Sold Hotel Room Nights 12,926 -50% 58,399 -17% Occupancy of Hotel Rooms 43.0% -34.8 ppt 61.2% -12.5 ppt

Contact information