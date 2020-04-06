Atlantic City, N.J., April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Atlantic City Chamber, the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce and Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law will host a free webinar entitled “Good News for Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 on Wed. April 8 from 11 a.m. – noon. Topics will include the “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act” or the “CARES Act” (“Act”), which was signed into law on March 27. Small business owners will learn more about how the Act may help them remain operational and how they can determine if they qualify for relief. In this session, Cooper Levenson attorneys will discuss:

• CARES Act and Related Issues, including:

– Paycheck Protection Program

– Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program

– Financial Support for the Fishing Industry

• Restructuring for Small Business

• Chapter 12 Bankruptcy for Family Farmers and Family Fishermen

Nicholas F. Talvacchia will moderate the webinar. Jennifer B. Barr, Eric A. Browdorf, and Kevin J. Thornton will serve as panelists.

Donna M. Vecere Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law 609.572.7362 dvecere@cooperlevenson.com